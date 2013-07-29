SYDNEY, July 29 Bidders will have until Aug. 19
to express interest in the New South Wales government's sale of
the state's largest electricity generator, which is expected to
attract offers of at least A$1 billion ($923 million).
The sale, which has sparked interest from players including
Thailand's top private power producer, Ratchaburi Electricity
Generating Holding Pcl and Brisbane-based ERM Power
Ltd, is part of a broader privatisation program which
seeks to raise A$3 billion.
The state government said in a statement it expects to
complete the sale of Macquarie Generation, which represents some
26 percent of the state's generation capacity, during the
2013-2014 financial year.
After expressions of interest the government will select
those it considers qualified and ask them to put in indicative
bids.
It comes at a time Australian infrastructure assets are in
strong demand thanks to a relatively stable economy, with
interest from both domestic and overseas pension funds and
strategic investors.
Banking sources say other parties are likely to consider
bidding, including big Australian utility AGL Energy Ltd
and China's Shenhua Group Corp Ltd.
Ratchaburi and ERM Power declined to comment. AGL Energy
and Shenhua Group were not immediately able to comment.
($1 = 1.0830 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Matt Driskill)