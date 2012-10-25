(Adds background, details in paragraphs 7-14)
Oct 25 Two global funds have invested A$872
million ($904 million) in Australian shopping centres through
wealth manager AMP Ltd as part of an asset swap deal
with mall owner Westfield Group.
AMP said it has bought Westfield and Westfield Retail
Trust's interests in three shopping malls for A$1.025
billion ($1.06 billion), while selling interests in four centres
to Westfield and Westfield Retail Trust for A$710 million.
AMP's transaction was backed by Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), which manages one of the world's
largest pension funds, and Harina Co Ltd, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), a
sovereign wealth fund.
"Their respective investments will allow these highly
regarded international investors to participate in the growth of
leading shopping centres located in high population growth areas
with significant development opportunities," AMP said in a
statement.
Westfield will receive approximately A$200 million after the
transaction. It said the deal was expected to have a neutral
impact to its 2012 earnings.
Westfield Retail Trust said it would use the proceeds of
A$180 million from the transaction to buy back up to A$200
million of its shares, approximately 2 percent of issued
capital.
Shares of Westfield gained 1 percent on Thursday, while
Westfield Retail Trust jumped 2.6 percent. AMP edged up slightly
less than a percent to end the day at A$4.69.
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
AMP said the new equity will be invested in AMP Capital
Retail Trust (ACRT), which has interests in two of the shopping
centres Macquarie Centre and Pacific Fair.
In a separate statement, CPPIB said its share of the equity
investment was A$436 million. The Canadian pension fund manager,
which has over C$165 billion ($166.02 billion) in assets, said
it hopes to build on its relationship with AMP in the future.
"I think this deal is interesting because of the quality of
the assets," said Graeme Eadie, CPPIB's senior vice-president of
real estate investments. "They are two extremely good assets
with a very good manager and that fits our strategy."
Eadie said CPPIB continues to scout for real estate
investment opportunities, adding that he sees promise in the
United States given signs of a recovery in their economy.
CPPIB, along with its Canadian peers such as Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan and Caisse du depot et placement, are
among the world's most active dealmakers in recent years, making
major bets both in Canada and overseas.
As of June 30, 2012, CPPIB's real estate portfolio totalled
C$17.7 billion, of which approximately C$3.3 billion is invested
in Australia, including the ACRT transaction.
The fund also has partnerships with Australian industrial
property manager Goodman Group and among others in the
country.
(A$1 = $1.0360)
($1 = 0.9676 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.9939 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang in Canberra and Euan Rocha in
Toronto; Editing by Eric Meijer, Bernard Orr)