* Australia's No. 2 hotel operator in A$500mln IPO
* Vendors UBS and CVC plan to keep shares
* CVC tried to sell Mantra for A$600mln in 2012
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Feb 28 Hong Kong private equity firm CVC
Asia Pacific Ltd and UBS AG plan to list Mantra Group,
Australia's second-largest hotel operator, in a public float
worth about A$500 million ($448 million) in April, a source
familiar with the deal told Reuters.
Mantra, which doesn't own properties but manages 130 hotels
in the Peppers, BreakFree and Mantra chains around Australia,
New Zealand and Indonesia, was bought by CVC in 2008. It then
handed 40 percent to UBS, which financed the acquisition, in a
debt for equity swap.
CVC failed to offload Mantra in 2012, when media reports
suggested it could fetch more than A$600 million.
The private equity firm and UBS are now looking to
capitalise on a resurgence in the initial public offer (IPO)
market in Australia that has been bolstered by a strong
first-half reporting season.
"People are still relaxed about the medium-term outlook for
the market so they still want to be in equities," said Rohan
Walsh, investment manager at fund manager Karara Capital. "If
you can offer something of good quality and good valuation
discount, there's an appetite to look at it."
An analyst roadshow is planned in about two weeks to market
the sale with hopes for a listing date in the week before Easter
in mid-April, the source said.
The vendors plan to pitch the asset as well positioned to
capitalise on a two-pronged influx of Australian tourism as the
weaker currency lures Asian holidaymakers and Australians who
might previously have considered traveling overseas.
Revenue at Mantra is flat at A$431 million in 2013 compared
with A$429 million in 2011. Mantra said in January its earnings
before interest taxation, depreciation and amortization this
financial year would exceed last year's A$63 million.
CBC and UBS expect to continue holding shares following the
listing, the source said.
($1 = 1.1169 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Matt Driskill)