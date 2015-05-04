(Adds more details, analyst comment)

SYDNEY May 4 Australia's securities regulator said on Monday it could not find any signs of market misconduct in trading of the local dollar moments ahead of recent central bank interest rate decisions.

Last month the Australian dollar spiked up in the minute prior to the announcement of a rate decision, when the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised some by not cutting the cash rate.

The Aussie also made such pre-emptive moves in the previous two months, prompting suspicion of possible manipulative trading.

"Preliminary findings reveal moves in the Australian Dollar ahead of the announcement to be as a result of normal market operations in an environment of lower liquidity immediately ahead of the RBA announcement," the Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC) said in a statement.

"The reduction in liquidity providers is a usual occurrence prior to announcement in all markets. Much of the trading reviewed to date was linked to position unwinds by automated trading accounts linked to risk management logic and not misconduct."

ASIC said it has observed liquidity being withdrawn from the market at the same moment as participants already positioned were considering their risk exposure too large ahead of the announcement and reducing their position.

"This lack of liquidity distorted the execution logic in the algorithms of some participant systems. This, along with a fall in trading volumes leading up to the release of key market data, means trades may have had a more pronounced impact on the price than they otherwise would."

With ASIC's enquiries still ongoing, traders and analysts would not specifically talk about the issue although some said they were not surprised by the outcome.

All eyes are now on Tuesday's interest rate meeting.

Markets have only in the last few days lifted the risk of an interest rate cut in response to an article by an RBA watcher at Fairfax Media which suggested an easing was likely.

Debt markets now imply a 73 percent chance of a quarter point easing, versus around 50 percent early last week.

"It's still very much an unsure trade and therefore the recipe for another big move, or a spike in the Aussie dollar, is still prevalent," said Chris Weston, market strategist at IG.

"You tend to see these when there is a misalignment in pricing and expectations in the market." (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)