SYDNEY May 4 Australia's securities regulator
said on Monday it could not find any signs of market misconduct
in trading of the local dollar moments ahead of recent central
bank interest rate decisions.
Last month the Australian dollar spiked up in the minute
prior to the announcement of a rate decision, when the Reserve
Bank of Australia surprised some by not cutting the cash rate.
The Aussie also made such pre-emptive moves in the previous
two months, prompting suspicion of possible manipulative
trading.
"Preliminary findings reveal moves in the Australian Dollar
ahead of the announcement to be as a result of normal market
operations in an environment of lower liquidity immediately
ahead of the RBA announcement," the Australian Securities &
Investment Commission (ASIC) said in a statement.
"The reduction in liquidity providers is a usual occurrence
prior to announcement in all markets. Much of the trading
reviewed to date was linked to position unwinds by automated
trading accounts linked to risk management logic and not
misconduct."
ASIC said it has observed liquidity being withdrawn from the
market at the same moment as participants already positioned
were considering their risk exposure too large ahead of the
announcement and reducing their position.
"This lack of liquidity distorted the execution logic in the
algorithms of some participant systems. This, along with a fall
in trading volumes leading up to the release of key market data,
means trades may have had a more pronounced impact on the price
than they otherwise would."
With ASIC's enquiries still ongoing, traders and analysts
would not specifically talk about the issue although some said
they were not surprised by the outcome.
All eyes are now on Tuesday's interest rate meeting.
Markets have only in the last few days lifted the risk of an
interest rate cut in response to an article by an RBA watcher at
Fairfax Media which suggested an easing was likely.
Debt markets now imply a 73 percent chance of a quarter
point easing, versus around 50 percent early last week.
"It's still very much an unsure trade and therefore the
recipe for another big move, or a spike in the Aussie dollar, is
still prevalent," said Chris Weston, market strategist at IG.
"You tend to see these when there is a misalignment in
pricing and expectations in the market."
