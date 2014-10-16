* Australia is second-largest RMBS issuer so far this year

* Margins shrink to 70 bps from 85 bps, more contraction to come

* Offshore demand seen increasing with ECB stimulus plan

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Oct 16 Australia's $236 billion mortgage-driven securitisation market may see a further fall in its already low yields when the European Central Bank (ECB) embarks on its plan to stimulate the euro zone economy.

Demand from offshore investors and financial institutions scouring for yield has already depressed returns in Australia's residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) over the past few years. A further deterioration will squeeze out even the local fund managers who will no longer find the returns high enough.

Australia is one of just a handful of countries with a functioning securitisation market since the global financial crisis of 2008/09 turned investors off property-related assets.

Securitisation is the process where debt is bundled - with banks pooling mortgages and corporate, auto or credit card loans and selling them to insurers and pension funds.

With more than A$20 billion ($16 billion) of residential mortgage-backed securities issued so far this year, Australia is nearly as prolific as the United States and far ahead of Japan, the Netherlands and Britain. See link.reuters.com/wek23w

Unlike the United States and Europe, none of Australia's residential mortgage-backed debt issue has ever defaulted. This is due to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, often described as one of the world's toughest regulators, imposing strict standards on lending.

Investor appetite for mortgage debt has been so voracious that Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top lender by market value, sold an A$4 billion security in August - the largest ever RMBS issue in Australia.

Its triple-A rated tranche paid a yield of around 3.3 percent, or the equivalent of 70 basis points over bank bill swaps. That was the smallest margin since the crisis. Last year, similar securities offered between 80 and 85 basis points.

"Spreads are not nearly as compelling now as before and we are much more mindful of pricing," said Sydney-based John Sorrell, a fund manager at Nikko Asset Management which manages around A$17 billion in fixed interest and cash.

FINAL STRAW?

Yet, there is a risk yields will fall further as the ECB is about to start buying asset-backed securities to free up capital so European banks can lend more.

While details of the ECB's purchases are not yet known, the central bank's initiative to buy asset-backed securities could lead to yield pressures on this debt in other markets, analysts said.

"Aussie top-rated RMBS could get secondary benefits," said Ken Hanton, a debt markets director at National Australia Bank, seeing room for the debt to shed another 5 basis points.

But that could be the final straw for some local fund managers, which have already reduced their purchases in new issues this year due to lower returns.

Michael Korber, head of credit and fixed income at Perpetual Ltd, said he would be reluctant to buy Australian mortgage-backed debt should the difference between what triple A-rated RMBS pay over bank bills and what unsecured senior bonds by local major banks pay over bank bills narrow to less than 10 basis points. The spread is presently around 10 to 12 bps.

"That could draw a line in the sand."

Perpetual manages around A$6 billion in fixed interest assets including around A$1 billion in RMBS.

By and large, much of the reduction in the spread was due to rising demand from offshore buyers, particularly Japanese institutional funds, which used to be keen investors before the financial crisis. Dealers said their return was noticeable with some buying large chunks exceeding A$100 million.

Another key factor underpinning local mortgage-backed debt was demand from local banks scrambling to find highly liquid assets to meet prudential requirements.

That, combined with talk to restrict bank lending for investment in Australian properties, could push down yields for mortgage-backed debt. Australian regulators are worried that speculation by investors could result in an upward spiral in house prices that might eventually end badly. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)