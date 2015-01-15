SYDNEY Jan 15 The Corner, a new cafe in
Sydney's trendy inner west, looks a lot like its peers - white
frontage, rustic wooden seating, potted plants on the counter,
quinoa on the menu and servers wearing hemp aprons.
But look a little closer at the black name sign over the
door and a visitor will see "McCafe, established 2014" scrawled
in small type.
Owner McDonald's Corp's is saying little about the
unique cafe and a series of other "learning labs" it is opening
in Australia. They include a typical McDonald's restaurant on
the outskirts of Sydney that, in addition to its usual fare,
offers "build your own" burgers and table service.
But market experts say they indicate McDonald's is seriously
worried about tough competition from so-called fast-casual
chains around the world that offer healthier food choices and
more sophisticated service such as private equity-owned Nandos,
Shake Shack Inc and local chains Grill'd and Mad Mex.
The fast-casual segment is outgrowing the fast-food sector.
"McDonald's globally are going through a transition," said
Rohan Miller, a business academic at Sydney University, who
produces studies on the fast-food market for commercial groups.
"This is clearly a soft launch being quietly managed and I
imagine there'll be some tweaking to the concept as they get
more experienced."
McDonald's would only say it had no plans to roll out The
Corner nationally, but acknowledged some of the foods and
concepts it is trialling may be adopted elsewhere.
"While we don't have plans at this stage to roll out The
Corner concept nationally, it will be used to gauge customer
feedback to enhance the offering in our McCafé's around the
country," Chris Grant, corporate communications manager for
McDonald's Australia, said in an email. "Products and concepts
that our customers love may be included in other restaurants."
Offerings at The Corner include Moroccan roast chicken
breast and chipotle pulled pork and personalised salads of brown
rice, lentil and eggplant. Tea and coffee orders are delivered,
using crockery, direct to your table.
At the more traditionally styled Castle Hill McDonald's
outlet, in the outer suburbs, "build your own" burgers are
presented on wooden boards and fries in a basket. They are
offered alongside menu staples such as Big Macs and Quarter
Pounders.
AUSTRALIAN GUINEA PIGS
McDonald's has around 930 restaurants in Australia, from
which it serves around 1.7 million customers a day - a sizeable
chunk of the 23.5 million population.
The country is a perfect test bed both geographically and
demographically for the outlet, experts say.
"It's got a maturing audience, it's an educated audience,
it's an audience that is very conversant with cafe culture, the
urbanisation of food, takeaway, home delivery and it's one in
which service has always been a cornerstone," said Brian Walker,
director of advisory firm the Retail Doctor Group. "And because
of its isolation, McDonald's are able to measure its
performance."
McDonald's arch rival, Yum Brands Inc, is also
branching out. The owner of the KFC brand has applied for a
licence to serve beer and cider at a Sydney store, following two
pilot projects in Canada last year.
McDonald's is Australia's most popular fast-food restaurant,
or Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), followed by Subway and KFC.
Around 42 percent of Australians visit an outlet each month,
Enhanced Media Metrics Australia says.
Still, moves toward healthier eating are slowing revenues
for fast-food burger shops in Australia. Annualised growth of
1.2 percent to $4.1 billion over the five years to 2014/15
includes a 0.1 percent decline in the final year, according to
business research group IBISWorld.
And globally, the fast-casual sector which includes Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc and Panera Bread Co, is
growing more rapidly, led by the United States, where sales
growth of 13.2 percent in 2012 outpaced 4.6 percent for
quick-service outlets, according to research and consulting firm
Technomic.
BURGER WARS
McDonald's does not break out financial results per country,
but Global Media Relations Director Becca Hary said Australia
was a positive contributor in November 2014.
Global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months,
however, were down 3.3 percent in the third quarter, and fell 1
percent for the first nine months of 2014. Expectations for the
company's fourth-quarter results, due later this month, are low.
That's a sharp contrast with Shake Shack, which earlier this
month filed for an initial public offering as it plans to expand
its locations beyond its New York base. Investors and analysts
are bullish on its prospects, saying there is room for more
fast-casual restaurants that offer higher-quality burgers, a
variety of toppings and, in some cases, beer and wine.
"The changes afoot from consumers are very apparent," said
Retail Doctor's Walker. "There's a growing market that doesn't
want to eat in plastic chairs at plastic tables in a plastic
environment."
