CANBERRA, April 30 A government review of
Australia's media rules has recommended a major easing of
cross-ownership restrictions on the nation's newspapers,
television and radio networks in findings that could pave the
way for more media consolidation.
The review, released on Monday, recommended that Australia
abandon current cross-media ownership rules for newspapers,
radio and television, which it said have become outdated due to
the emergence of social media and Internet news sites.
Such a change, which the government has not endorsed, would
allow companies such as Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to
buy other media interests. Previous attempts to ease ownership
laws have drawn criticism that they will threaten democratic
protections.
The current cross-media laws, last reviewed in 2006, limit a
person or company to control a maximum of two of the three main
media platforms in the same market under a "two out of three"
rule, and take no account of news websites.
"Today news aggregators, search engines and social media
such as blogs play an increasing role in distributing news and
information. Australians can now access international
publications and watch news content online from around the
world," the report said.
Australian media is among the world's most concentrated,
with News Corp controlling around 70 percent of the country's
newspapers, including The Australian national daily and papers
in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart.
The other main newspaper group is Fairfax Media,
which publishes the national Australian Financial Review as well
as the Sydney Morning Herald and Melbourne The Age newspaper.
Australia also has three main free-to-air television
networks Nine, owned by private equity group CVC, Ten
Network Holdings and Seven West Media, as well
as the publicly funded ABC and SBS television networks.
The Convergence Review said the existing two out-of-three
rule should be replaced by rules ensuring at least five
separately controlled media organisations in Australia's main
cities, and at least four organisations in regional areas.
The review also recommended scrapping rules which prevent
media companies from owning more than one television station, or
from owning more than two radio stations, in the same market.
Communications Minister Stephen Conroy said he would
consider the recommendations of the report, which he set up in
early 2011 to examine media and communications regulations in
Australia.