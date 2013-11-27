(Repeats story first published late on Wednesday; no change to
* Daily Mail plans to launch Australia news site next year
* The Guardian launched Australia site six months ago
* Pressure growing on local Fairfax, News Ltd sites
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Nov 27 The world's most popular internet
newspaper, the Daily Mail, will join another British daily in
the online Australian news business next year, as global
publishers jockey for a prime position to tap into Asia's
growing English language readership.
Even as local media groups slash editorial staff in response
to dwindling advertising revenues, the Daily Mail is wading in
on the heels of a successful online launch six months ago by
left-leaning British newspaper The Guardian.
News aggregator site BuzzFeed has also outlined plans for
Australia while there are industry rumours that U.S. opinion and
news site The Huffington Post is also interested.
In their sights is a potential launch pad into an
English-language readership in Asia of potentially hundreds of
millions of people. Australia is perfectly placed to set up a
regional base, given its cultural similarities, transparent
regulatory and legal systems and pool of quality potential
employees.
"The game here is becoming a global English-language media
brand to join the likes of the BBC, CNN and the New York Times,"
said Margaret Simons, director of the Centre for Advancing
Journalism at the University of Melbourne.
"How many there can be and what sorts of alliances they will
form will play out over the next five to 10 years."
Guardian Media Group Chief Executive Andrew Miller this
month told local media publication Encore that that "building
out from Australia into the region is definitely of interest".
MailOnline publisher Martin Clarke said on Wednesday that
around one million of the site's 57.3 million monthly unique
visitors globally are in Australia, making the country "an
obvious market".
"We are going very nakedly for a scale play," he added.
Clarke plans to hire 50 journalists for the Australian
version of MailOnline, the most read internet newspaper in the
world. The Guardian, meanwhile, has built up a local team of
more than 30 reporters since launching here six months ago.
The pair's investment contrasts with belt-tightening by
Australian publishers, which are struggling with a massive shift
online and declining advertising revenues.
Fairfax, News Ltd, Rupert Murdoch-controlled News Corp's
Australian unit, and smaller rival APN News & Media Ltd
have all announced restructures and sweeping job cuts
during the past year.
KNOCKING DOWN PAYWALLS
The MailOnline Australian site, a joint venture between the
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC with Nine Entertainment Co's
digital arm Mi9, will be free to view, as is The Guardian, and
will rely on advertising revenues for growth.
Revenues from digital advertising at the UK's MailOnline
site are growing fast, whereas advertising at the company's
print titles are declining. The site expects full-year revenue
of about 45 million pounds ($72.82 million).
Providing local content free will likely put pressure on
Fairfax and News Ltd's paywall models, which are central to
their earnings growth plans.
Adding to the competition is the fact the left-leaning,
investigative Guardian Australia and the right-wing, popular
culture Daily Mail will cover opposite ends of the news
spectrum.
The MailOnline's continuously updated vertical stack of
celebrity photos on the front page that click through to
stories, dubbed "the sidebar of shame", is a hugely popular
drawcard.
The Guardian, meanwhile, is making waves in Australia with
reports of Australian government spying on Indonesian President
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, citing a secret document leaked by
U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden.
"It comes down to the content they can get," said
Stephen King, co-director of the Business Policy forum at Monash
University in Melbourne. "If they have content that readers
want, they will steal them away from the pay wall media."
The Guardian, backed by angel investor, Australian
entrepreneur and philanthropist Graeme Wood, said earlier this
month that traffic levels to the Australian site were up 30
percent on the launch, exceeding its expectations.
Clarke said he expected the Daily Mail venture to be
profitable "pretty quickly". Mi9 Chief Executive Mark Britt
declined to comment further on financial or audience
information, because of Nine's imminent public float.
