SYDNEY Aug 21 Australian health insurer
Medibank Private Ltd said underlying net profit rose 13
percent in its first year as a listed company, beating analysts'
expectations as growth in premiums outstripped benefit payments.
Underlying net profit came in at A$285.3 million for the
year to June 30, better than the A$266 million average forecast
from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine.
The 13 percent rise in underlying profit excludes a A$134.7
million writedown the previous year for Medibank's telehealth
business. If that writedown is included, net profit would have
more than doubled.
