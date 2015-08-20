SYDNEY Aug 21 Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd said underlying net profit rose 13 percent in its first year as a listed company, beating analysts' expectations as growth in premiums outstripped benefit payments.

Underlying net profit came in at A$285.3 million for the year to June 30, better than the A$266 million average forecast from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The 13 percent rise in underlying profit excludes a A$134.7 million writedown the previous year for Medibank's telehealth business. If that writedown is included, net profit would have more than doubled.

