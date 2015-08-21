UPDATE 2-Home Capital says unnamed party plans to buy C$1.5 bln in mortgages
May 9 Home Capital Group Inc said on Tuesday a third party intends to buy up to C$1.5 billion ($1.10 billion) in mortgages.
* Underlying profit A$285.3 mln vs consensus esimate of A$266 mln
* Declares dividend of 5.3 Australian cents vs 4.9 cents forecast
* Shares soar 16 pct (Adds share performance, dividend)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 21 Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd beat analysts' forecasts with its first full-year profit as a listed company as growth in premiums outstripped benefit payments, sending its shares surging 16 percent.
Its profit and a better-than-forecast final dividend appeared to allay concerns that the country's No. 1 health insurer would have trouble boosting earnings amid cuts to state rebates and increased competition.
Underlying net profit came in at A$285.3 million for the year to June 30, 7 percent better than an estimate from Thomson Reuters Starmine.
The 13 percent rise in underlying profit excludes a A$134.7 million writedown the previous year for Medibank's telehealth business. When that writedown is included, net profit more than doubled.
The company declared a final dividend of 5.3 Australian cents per share, above the 4.9 cents it forecast in its IPO prospectus.
Medibank shares were trading at A$2.33, reaching highs not seen since April after which it struggled to trade above its IPO issue price of A$2.00.
The insurer said insurance premiums grew 5.1 percent to A$5.9 billion, just shy of its prospectus forecast of A$6 billion, as more members shifted to its low-cost brand. The government capped premium increases at 6.5 percent for the year.
It has some 3.9 million policyholders in a country of nearly 24 million.
Benefits the company paid to policyholders grew 4.3 percent, which the company attributed to a payment integrity program that reduces improper claims.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
May 9 Home Capital Group Inc said on Tuesday a third party intends to buy up to C$1.5 billion ($1.10 billion) in mortgages.
NEW YORK, May 9As part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cindy Citrone had the connections to get help when she wanted to raise awareness for organ donation. She got the National Football League team to sign on to a fundraising campaign, and got the city's pro baseball and hockey teams, the Pirates and Penguins, on board as well for an upcoming all-Pittsburgh effort to get more people screened as potential organ donors.