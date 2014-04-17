SYDNEY, April 17 Australia on Thursday appointed
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital as joint lead
managers for the initial public offering of state-owned health
insurer Medibank Private, tipped by local media to fetch about
A$4 billion ($3.75 billion).
The sale of Medibank Private is part of an aggressive
strategy by Australia's federal and state governments to sell
off state-owned assets to pay down debt and fund investment in
roads and other infrastructure projects.
"The precise timing and structure of the Medibank Private
initial public offering is yet to be determined," Finance
Minister Mathias Cormann said in a statement.
Medibank would rank among the biggest Australian floats of
the year, alongside another health-related company, hospital
operator Healthscope, which owners TPG Capital and The Carlyle
Group are contemplating floating for an estimated A$5
billion.
($1 = 1.0674 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Christopher Cushing)