MELBOURNE May 21 An Australian law firm has
filed a compensation claim against Russia and President Vladimir
Putin in the European Court of Human Rights on behalf of
families of victims of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17, shot down
in 2014, media reported.
The jetliner crashed in Ukraine in pro-Russian rebel-held
territory on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board,
including 28 Australians.
The aircraft, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur, was shot down by a Russian-made surface-to-air missile,
the Dutch Safety Board concluded in its final report late last
year.
Fighting was raging in eastern Ukraine between
Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces when
the aircraft was downed and many Western experts and governments
blamed the rebels.
Australia's Fairfax media reported on Saturday that 33 next
of kin were of victims named in an application by Sydney law
firm LHD Lawyers, representing people from Australia, New
Zealand and Malaysia.
Reuters could not immediately reach LHD Lawyers for comment.
The application was filed on May 9 and names the Russian
Federation and Putin as respondents and seeks $10 million in
compensation per passenger, the report said.
The Dutch Safety Board, which was not empowered to address
questions of responsibility, did not point the finger at any
group or party for launching the missile.
"So far we don't have (such information)" Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency when asked to comment on
reports of the compensation claim.
Malaysia, the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Ukraine
have been exploring alternative options, including trials in
international and national courts, after Russia vetoed a United
Nations bid in July 2015 to form a tribunal.
