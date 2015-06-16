By Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, June 17
SYDNEY, June 17 Australian wealth managers are
scrambling to take advantage of new visa rules that would compel
wealthy would-be migrants, mostly Chinese, to invest in
capital-hungry small companies to qualify for residence, while
continuing to bar them from direct property investment.
While some migration experts are sceptical about the
continuing appeal of the two-year-old Significant Investor Visa
(SIV) under such strict new investment requirements, many
believe the tightening will not deter wealthy applicants from
seeking Australian residence.
More than 90 percent of applicants for Significant Investor
Visas are Chinese who wish to move to Australia for a better
lifestyle, although some may also be seeking to avoid a sweeping
corruption crackdown in China that is prompting many wealthy
Chinese to move their money.
"I am hearing from my associates that Chinese will still
come. I know many would be happy to sacrifice returns as long as
they get the visa," said one Melbourne-based immigration lawyer
who did not want to be identified.
Fund managers are awaiting final rules, which should take
effect from July 1, with more than a dozen institutions,
including Morgan Stanley and Macquarie,
planning new products or tweaking current offerings, industry
participants said.
SMALL-CAPS OVERHEATING RISK
The rule changes will extend the visa's tight controls on
property investment, but now there are fears the legislative
changes could overheat small-cap stocks in the same way investor
demand ignited property prices, with small-cap companies
expected to see billions of dollars of investment under the new
rules.
Sydney-based consultancy Basis Point forecasts A$1 billion
would flow into small-cap funds each year under the SIV and
A$350 million would flow into venture capital funds, 3-1/2 times
last year's A$100 million inflow, based on current visa approval
rates.
"There's not really the capability to absorb what could be a
few billion dollars worth of fund flows," said Goldman Sachs
equity strategist Matthew Ross.
"The small-caps space is already quite expensive by
historical measure. It (heavy foreign investment) can definitely
push valuations to a point where they get even more stretched."
The SIV requires at least 40 percent of the A$5 million
($3.8 million) needed to qualify for the visa to be invested
into small-cap and venture capital (VC) funds.
But an established small-cap fund may not necessarily
comply because such funds need to put 80 percent of assets under
management into companies with a market capitalisation below
A$500 million. Such companies represent about a quarter of the
ASX Small Ords index, and are considered riskier and less
liquid.
"That threshold, in our view, is somewhat impractical,
potentially restrictive and highly risky," said Russell Grigg,
director of legal and compliance at Market Vectors Australia
which runs a A$25 million small cap dividend payers fund
.
The ASX Small Ords index trades at nearly 16 times
earnings and is down about 18 percent over five years. In
comparison, the broader S&P/ASX index has returned
nearly 14 percent.
While the new rules are restrictive, Australia's plan is
still more attractive than those in other countries, migration
lawyers said.
The United States has a two-year waiting list, while the
United Kingdom recently doubled the minimum investment to 2
million pounds ($3.09 million). Canada now has a limit of 50
visas, and requires a C$2 million ($1.63 million) investment in
venture capital.
($1 = 1.2882 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.2302 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 0.6477 pounds)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)