SYDNEY, June 17 Australian wealth managers are scrambling to take advantage of new visa rules that would compel wealthy would-be migrants, mostly Chinese, to invest in capital-hungry small companies to qualify for residence, while continuing to bar them from direct property investment.

While some migration experts are sceptical about the continuing appeal of the two-year-old Significant Investor Visa (SIV) under such strict new investment requirements, many believe the tightening will not deter wealthy applicants from seeking Australian residence.

More than 90 percent of applicants for Significant Investor Visas are Chinese who wish to move to Australia for a better lifestyle, although some may also be seeking to avoid a sweeping corruption crackdown in China that is prompting many wealthy Chinese to move their money.

"I am hearing from my associates that Chinese will still come. I know many would be happy to sacrifice returns as long as they get the visa," said one Melbourne-based immigration lawyer who did not want to be identified.

Fund managers are awaiting final rules, which should take effect from July 1, with more than a dozen institutions, including Morgan Stanley and Macquarie, planning new products or tweaking current offerings, industry participants said.

SMALL-CAPS OVERHEATING RISK

The rule changes will extend the visa's tight controls on property investment, but now there are fears the legislative changes could overheat small-cap stocks in the same way investor demand ignited property prices, with small-cap companies expected to see billions of dollars of investment under the new rules.

Sydney-based consultancy Basis Point forecasts A$1 billion would flow into small-cap funds each year under the SIV and A$350 million would flow into venture capital funds, 3-1/2 times last year's A$100 million inflow, based on current visa approval rates.

"There's not really the capability to absorb what could be a few billion dollars worth of fund flows," said Goldman Sachs equity strategist Matthew Ross.

"The small-caps space is already quite expensive by historical measure. It (heavy foreign investment) can definitely push valuations to a point where they get even more stretched."

The SIV requires at least 40 percent of the A$5 million ($3.8 million) needed to qualify for the visa to be invested into small-cap and venture capital (VC) funds.

But an established small-cap fund may not necessarily comply because such funds need to put 80 percent of assets under management into companies with a market capitalisation below A$500 million. Such companies represent about a quarter of the ASX Small Ords index, and are considered riskier and less liquid.

"That threshold, in our view, is somewhat impractical, potentially restrictive and highly risky," said Russell Grigg, director of legal and compliance at Market Vectors Australia which runs a A$25 million small cap dividend payers fund .

The ASX Small Ords index trades at nearly 16 times earnings and is down about 18 percent over five years. In comparison, the broader S&P/ASX index has returned nearly 14 percent.

While the new rules are restrictive, Australia's plan is still more attractive than those in other countries, migration lawyers said.

The United States has a two-year waiting list, while the United Kingdom recently doubled the minimum investment to 2 million pounds ($3.09 million). Canada now has a limit of 50 visas, and requires a C$2 million ($1.63 million) investment in venture capital.

