SYDNEY Jan 14 Australia's largest milk
processor Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd expects to launch
its capital raising via an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
unit trust by the end of July, the managing director of the
co-operative told Reuters on Wednesday.
Murray Goulburn is looking to raising A$500 million dollars
($408.65 million) to fund manufacturing and supply chain
infrastructure projects for producing nutritional powders,
cheese and liquid milk.
"We are going back to our suppliers and shareholders via a
road show in about March this year and hopefully that should
allow us to go to a potential vote on the structure by June or
July," said Gary Helou, managing director, Murray Goulburn.
"The unit trust, hopefully, would go on the ASX by
June/July," he said.
Unwilling to take on large debt levels and keen to maintain
its co-operative structure, the Australian milk processor said
capital will be raised by the issue of units in a unit trust,
which will be listed on the ASX, similar to that operated by New
Zealand's Fonterra dairy co-operative.
The similar nature of the Murray Goulburn's trust has
prompted some concerns over a potential conflict between
investor and farmers over the price paid to farmers for milk
supplies, similar to the battle seen by Fonterra last year.
However, Helou said the Murray Goulburn is different in one
crucial way.
"It will be all detailed, but our proposal builds on the
principle of aligning the dividend with milk price. In other
words, the dividend will be higher when milk prices are higher,"
said Helou.
The Murray Goulburn managing director said preliminary
discussions with potential investors have been well received.
Investors are clamouring for exposure to Australia's A$4
billion ($3.7 billion) dairy sector but with only Bega Cheese
Ltd a publicly listed milk processor.
Australia's dairy sector hopes that a new avenue for
investment will stimulate higher milk prices, in turn promoting
an expansion in milk production.
Australian milk production has fallen about 20 percent in
the past decade from around 11.2 billion to 9 billion litres a
year in the 2013/14 season because of drought, rising costs and
industry deregulation that effectively paid farmers to move on.
($1 = 1.2235 Australian dollars)
