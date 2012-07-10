* China, Japan, Korea key to funding up to $4 bln
* China steel mills line up for iron ore
* Roy Hill project expects to seal funding by end 2012
* Set to make Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting Australia's
No.4 in iron ore
By Lincoln Feast and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, July 11 Loan financing for
Gina Rinehart's $10 billion Australian iron ore project is being
held up by talks on capping construction costs, sources said,
threatening to push the project back after delays caused by a
legal feud in the mining magnate's family.
The Roy Hill project, racing to come on line in late 2014 to
beat a risk of iron prices sliding, is looking to raise between
$6 and $7 billion in project financing, with more than half seen
coming from export credit agencies in Japan, South Korea and
China, four sources with knowledge of the deal said.
Roy Hill and potential lenders are concerned about the risk
of costs escalating further, as has happened at other Australian
resource projects, driven by a scramble for staff and equipment.
"The chances of Roy Hill getting first iron ore production
in 2014 would be less than 20 percent," said Michael Evans, an
analyst at investment house CLSA.
"The main factor is it takes a lot of time and lot of money
to build railway lines and ports in a market that has finite
capacity of construction resources," he said.
Roy Hill, targeting 55 million tonnes a year of iron ore in
the Pilbara region in Western Australia, will make Rinehart's
Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd Australia's fourth-largest iron ore
miner, behind Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and
Fortescue Metals Group.
It may also cement Rinehart as the world's richest woman.
Forbes in February estimated her to be worth $18 billion, making
her the richest woman in Asia. Australia's BRW magazine
subsequently named her the richest woman in the world, worth an
estimated $29 billion.
Hancock Prospecting is talking to contractors about sharing
the risk of cost escalation to avoid the "cost-plus" deals under
which clients bears the full burden of any rise in costs.
"The main reason for the delay is the cost blowouts (on
other projects)," said one of the banking sources, who declined
to be identified citing confidentiality agreements.
Costs for Roy Hill have already soared to at least $10
billion, according to sources, from its publicly announced cost
of $7 billion. However, with uncertainty over iron ore demand
and prices, smaller rival projects have been put on ice, which
could help limit further cost pressures.
"We're on the other side of a commodities boom and a lot of
froth has come out of the sector. That has been good for Roy
Hill," the same source added.
Roy Hill declined to comment for this story. However, Roy
Hill Chief Executive Barry Fitzgerald said in a recent speech
the company aims to secure funding approval before the end of
2012 with financial close in early 2013.
EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES
Loan financing is now increasingly dependent on the export
credit agencies such as the Japan Bank for International
Cooperation and the Export-Import Bank of Korea, which tend to
be slower to sign off on deals.
Commercial banks are already heavily committed to the
monster $20 billion project financing for the Ichthys LNG
project, led by Japan's Inpex Corp.
European banks, traditionally been big lenders to such
projects, are also less active given the debt crisis at home.
China is planning to lend against the construction of port
facilities already under assembly, with Chinese steel mills in
line to sign agreements to buy iron ore from the mine, one
banking source said.
"It's unusual to have a private borrower borrowing for a
resources project of such size," said Michael Blakiston, a
partner at law firm Gilbert + Tobin, who is not involved in the
Roy Hill project.
"But given the quality of the earnings which the Hancock
Group has through Hope Downs and royalty income streams, that
places her in a position where banks would look at her credit,"
he said.
The Hope Downs iron ore mine, which produces high quality
iron ore, is 50-50 owned by Hancock and world no.2 iron ore
miner Rio Tinto.
Lenders are keen to see Roy Hill lock in buyers for its iron
ore. Chief executive Fitzgerald said the company is in talks
with a number of steel mills to convert letters of intent into
firm sales contracts.
FEUD DELAYED STAKE SALES
On top of the project financing, the Roy Hill partners have
committed $4 billion in equity, led by 70 percent stakeholder
Hancock, with South Korean steel giant POSCO,
Japanese trading company Marubeni, South Korea's STX Corp
, and Taiwan's China Steel Corp.
A legal battle between Rinehart and her three eldest
children over control of a multi-billion-dollar family trust had
initially delayed the equity deals for Roy Hill, Rinehart told
the Australian Broadcasting Corp last month.
She did not elaborate on why the family feud led to the
delay, but it may have been due to uncertainty over whether
Hancock Prospecting's assets would be caught up in the dispute.
Roy Hill has a big advantage over several other proposed
iron ore projects in Western Australia as it has an approved
rail route and port access, with two dedicated berths.
Thanks to the funding raised from equity stake sales, Roy
Hill has already completed dredging at Port Hedland and has
begun work to build housing villages for the mine, rail and
port. If the debt financing was sealed by early 2013, Roy Hill
could still start producing in late 2014.
However, some analysts see the risk of the timeline
slipping. Funding and construction could still prove to be
tricky at a time when commodity forecasters are slashing their
outlooks for iron ore prices and construction costs are soaring.
If the project fails to start producing by 2015, it could
come on stream just as iron ore prices start falling below $100
a tonne, by some analysts' forecasts, which would make lenders
nervous even if all of its output has buyers.
Benchmark iron prices .IO62-CNI=SI are currently trading
at about $135 a tonne.
"The key risk is the pricing risk post-2015," said Standard
& Poor's director May Zhong. "I would question the margin they
can make, taking into account that we expect iron ore prices to
come down post-2015."
(Additional reporting by Sharon Klyne in Sydney and Wakako Sato
in Tokyo; Editing by Ed Davies)