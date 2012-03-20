(Repeats to fix formating)
SYDNEY, March 21 Following are the latest
forecasts for production and exports of key Australian mineral
resources released by the Bureau of Resources and Energy
Economics on Wednesday.
All figures are in millions of tonnes, except gold:
New Old *
fcast fcast
2011/12 2011/12
Iron Ore: export 473 460
Refined copper: export 0.383 0.381
Coking coal: export 148 150
Thermal coal: export 162 163
Copper mined 1.025 1.053
Nickel mined 0.219 0.221
Nickel refined 0.125 0.130
Aluminium 1.936 1.979
Bauxite 71.0 69.4
Alumina 20.474 20.361
Zinc mined 1.574 1.584
Gold (tonnes) 268.0 273.5
* Previous forecasts released on Dec. 13, 2011