SYDNEY, June 27 Australia, the world's biggest producer of iron ore, on Wednesday forecast a 10 percent rise in exports to 510 million tonnes in the fiscal year starting July 1 and said metallurgical coal exports would also climb.

The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (Bree) downgraded its forecast of iron ore exports in the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2012, by 10 million tonnes to 463 million tonnes, citing the impact of bad weather on mining operations.

Metallurgical coal exports were set to rise by 13 percent from a year earlier to 161 million tonnes in 2012/13, it said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)