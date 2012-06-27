* Sees iron ore exports rising 10 pct as China demand
remains robust
* Figure in line with previous f'cast, mkt expectations
* Australia eyes boost in most mineral commodities next
fiscal yr
* Says coal exports to soar in 2012/3
By James Regan
SYDNEY, June 27 Australia, the world's biggest
producer of iron ore, on Wednesday stuck to a forecast for a 10
percent rise in exports in the next fiscal year, as mining
companies spend billions of dollars beefing up operations to
meet demand from China.
The pace of growth, in line with market expectations,
reflects massive work from mega-producers Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton to dig more mines amid
predictions that China, the biggest buyer of Australian
minerals, will weather the global economic malaise and maintain
strong industrial growth.
"This is largely on the back of the enourmous work underway
by the likes of BHP and Rio Tinto to dig up more iron ore," said
Gavin Wendt, an analyst for MineLife in Sydney.
"We've been looking at somewhere around 500 million tonnes
next year for some time."
The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE)
predicted iron ore exports of 510 million tonnes in the
financial year that begins in July after downgrading its
forecast for the current year by 10 million tonnes to 463
million tonnes, citing the impact of bad weather on mining
operations.
"The increase in export volumes across the majority of
commodities reflects recent expansions to mine and
infrastructure capacity," said Quentin Grafton, BREE's chief
economist.
Although economic growth has moderated in China since
mid-2011, consumption and investment are expected to remain
robust, Grafton said, adding that the country's economic growth
was "sustainable" at around 8 percent through 2013.
With the exception of aluminium, exports of all major
minerals and energy commodities are forecast to climb, with
metallurgical and thermal coal both set to rise by 13 percent
from a year earlier.
The largest increases, in percentage terms, are expected for
liquefied natural gas, up 21 percent, and alumina, up 15
percent. Copper exports are forecast to jump 10 percent.
Based on the BREE data, Australian iron ore exports
increased by 17 million tonnes in 2010/11 from the year before,
and 56 million tonnes between 2011/12. They are slated to rise
another 47 million tonnes by June 30, 2013 to 510 million
tonnes.
Slumping commodity prices in general and escalating costs
have squeezed cash flows, pushing BHP and Rio to reconsider the
pace of mine expansion, though neither has shown signs of
pulling back in iron ore.
According to government data, iron ore continues to remain a
key part of the resources industry, with 15 projects, costing a
total of $25.6 billion, in advanced stages of development.
Rio, the world's second-largest miner of iron ore after
Brazil's Vale, currently runs its mines at an annual
rate of 230 million tonnes and has already put in place work to
take output first to 283 million tonnes, then 353 million
tonnes.
At an expanded rate of 353 million tonnes, Rio's Australian
mines would be supplying nearly a third of the world trade in
iron ore.
BHP is mining iron ore at a rate of 165 million to 170
million tonnes per year, which is above its production guidance
of 159 million tonnes in fiscal 2012.
But producers differ slightly on where the market is heading
in the longer term. BHP expects 650 million tonnes a year of new
seaborne iron ore supply to be needed by 2025, compared with a
Rio forecast that 700 million tonnes of iron ore would be
required by 2019.
UNDER PRESSURE
Iron ore prices grew dramatically to a peak of
nearly $200 per tonne on a cost-and-freight China basis in
February 2011, boosted by supply constraints and Chinese
appetite for the steelmaking raw material.
Since the second half of last year, however, slowing
economic growth and increased supply have put pressure on
prices.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content stood at $135.40 a tonne on Wednesday.
According to mining consultancy Raw Materials Group (RMG),
iron ore supply and demand are likely to be balanced in 2 years,
slightly later than previously expected, as some new projects
are constrained by political risk and difficult logistics. [ID:
nL6E8HQ8BQ]
Australia's metallurgical coal exports should climb to
around 161 million tonnes in 2012/13, BREE said, although total
earnings on this are slated to decline about 2 percent due to a
modest drop in coal prices.