SYDNEY, Sept 24 Australia revised down on
Wednesday its forecast iron ore price for 2015 to $92.40 a tonne
from $94.60 a tonne previously, citing mounting competition
among producers as supply rises.
"Over the next five years, iron ore prices are projected to
average between $90 and $95 a tonne," Australian forecaster the
Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics (BREE) said in its
latest quarterly update.
"Further increases in supply indicate increasing price
competition will be needed to push more high-cost supply out of
the market over the next two years," BREE said.
BREE also lifted its forecast for Australia's iron ore
exports in fiscal 2014/15 to 735.3 million tonnes from 720.7
million tonnes forecast in June.
