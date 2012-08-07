KALGOORLIE, Australia Aug 7 Small mining and
exploration companies are encountering a less-than-receptive
contingent of lenders and financiers at an annual gathering in
the Australian outback designed to bring the two sides together.
From phosphate deposits buried deep in the tundra to veins
of gold running beside the Amazon and copper discoveries in
Peru, most of the roughly 1,000 prospectors attending the
Diggers and Dealers conference hope to lure some form of
funding.
A barrage of nearly 50 companies present their cases in a
beauty pageant-styled setting over three days, though most deals
are traditionally cut in the dozen or so pubs within walking
distance of the venue, where beer is poured by women dressed
only in underwear, known locally as "the skimpies".
"We're just not making any headway here," said the chief
executive of a company prospecting for gold in Australia and in
need of around A$5 million ($5.3 million) to pay for drilling
equipment, who asked not to be named.
"If your company is in the early stages of development, a
penny dreadful, as ours is, the door is closed," the official
said, employing the term used to describe low-cap exploration
companies listed on the Australian stock market.
The miners blame banks' growing reluctance to part with
funds on a souring outlook for mineral commodities as Chinese
industrial growth slows and the economic crisis in Europe
worsens.
"We're fortunate that we have a real project and the capital
we require," said Phillip Wing, a director of Metminco,
which is developing copper mines in South America.
"For companies that have no real assets to speak of or are
simply having operational problems, there's nothing really
available for them," Wing said.
The lack of funding, which bankers say reflects a return to
prudent lending that more accurately gauges risk, is in sharp
contrast to the boom years immediately after the global
financial crisis, when regional lenders suddenly found
themselves competing with international institutions such as
Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch and UBS to provide financing in the
small-cap sector.
"That's all dried up," said Bruce Maluish, managing director
Ventnor Resources, which is developing an Australian copper
mine.
($1=0.9450 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)