(Repeats item first published late on Tuesday; no change to
text)
* Miners get cold shoulder at outback conference from
lenders
* Small miners face tough road to finance due to worries of
commodities bust
* "Penny dreadfuls" on Australian stock exchange most
difficult to fund
By James Regan
KALGOORLIE, Australia, Aug 7 Small mining and
exploration companies are facing a less-than-receptive
contingent of lenders and financiers at an annual gathering in
the Australian outback designed to bring the two sides together.
From graphite deposits buried deep in the tundra to veins of
gold running beside the Amazon and copper discoveries in Peru,
most of the roughly 1,000 prospectors attending the Diggers and
Dealers conference hope to lure some form of funding.
A barrage of nearly 50 companies present their cases in a
beauty pageant-styled setting over three days, though most deals
are traditionally cut in the dozen or so pubs within walking
distance of the venue, where beer is poured by women dressed
only in underwear, known locally as "the skimpies".
"We're just not making any headway here," said the chief
executive of a company prospecting for gold in Australia and in
need of around A$5 million ($5.3 million) to pay for drilling
equipment, who asked not to be named.
"If your company is in the early stages of development, a
penny dreadful, as ours is, the door is closed," the official
said, employing the term used to describe low-cap exploration
companies listed on the Australian stock market.
The miners blame banks' growing reluctance to part with
funds on a souring outlook for mineral commodities as Chinese
industrial growth slows and economies in Europe worsen.
"We're fortunate that we have a real project and the capital
we require," said Phillip Wing, a director of Metminco,
which is developing copper mines in South America.
"For companies that have no real assets to speak of or are
simply having operational problems, there's nothing really
available for them," Wing said.
The lack of funding reflects a return to prudent lending and
is in sharp contrast to the boom years immediately after the
global financial crisis, when regional banks found themselves
competing with international institutions such as Credit Suisse,
Merrill Lynch and UBS to provide small-cap financing.
"That's all dried up," said Bruce Maluish, managing director
of Ventnor Resources, which is developing an Australian
copper mine.
An international banker, who in previous years had secured
"millions in finance capital" for small miners in Australia,
said he did not expect to see much business this year.
"Debt markets may still be open for some, but I'm not really
seeing sufficiently de-risked projects this year," he said.
MINE BOOM PEAK
David Flanagan, chairman of Atlas Iron, which is in
the midst of a major expansion project to boost iron ore output
three-fold to 12 million tonnes a year, said "the right
commodities" are still attracting funding.
Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's no. 3 iron ore miner,
this week obtained $1.5 billion in debt financing to help with
its own expansion plans.
A report by accountants Deloitte also forecasts investment
in Australia's resources sector is still two to three years from
peaking.
While iron ore has tumbled to less than $117 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI, Power said he expects the price to recover to as
much as $150 a tonne in the next few months as Chinese steel
mills, key buyers, replenish inventories.
"We believe we are seeing a short-term price reduction
driven by a soft steel market and mills running down iron ore
inventories as a result" he said.
"Existing producers and near-term expansions such as ours
will benefit from having already been developed and de-risked."
But, he said, several projects planned on the back of high
iron ore prices are now unlikely to attract investment.
As the doors to financing close, several executives predict
the sector will be swept by a wave of mergers and acquisitions.
Gold miners Silver Lake Resources and Integra
Mining said they were planning to merge in an all-scrip
deal valued at A$450 million..
Also, Chinese miner Zinjin lifted its stake in
Australia's Norton Gold Fields to 61.3 percent as it
pursues a friendly takeover of the Australian gold producer.
"Given that we have a number of smaller companies that are
probably below the radar screen in terms of being of sufficient
size to attract fund investment the best means for them to do
that is for mergers," said Gavin Wendt, an analyst for Mine Life
in Sydney.
Not all attendees, however, are lacking attention.
Mark Bennett, managing director of Sirius Resources
, said he was enjoying a new-found popularity among
bankers after telling the market late last month the firm had
made a big nickel and copper discovery. Sirius shares rose more
than 700 percent in a single day.
"We suddenly went from being one of the penny dreadfuls just
two weeks ago to company with a real future," Bennett said.
($1=0.9450 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)