CANBERRA Nov 23 Australia will delay by a year a tax break intended for mainly foreign banks as part of a deal with crucial Greens party lawmakers to pass a controversial profits-based tax on mining companies, the government said on Wednesday.

"The deferral announced today was being contemplated for announcement in the upcoming Mid-year Economic and Fiscal Outlook, among a range of savings measures required because fiscal circumstances have changed due to global economic events," Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said.

The Government announced in the 2010-11 budget that it would phase down the rate of interest withholding tax (IWT) for financial institutions from 2013-14. The one year deferral will save A$70 million in 2013-14 and $70 million in 2014-15. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)