* Export revenues to plummet despite rising volumes
* Iron ore and coal prices have both halved in value
* Government expecting a blow to its next budget
By Henning Gloystein and Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 A worldwide fall in iron ore
and coal prices is set to cut Australia's overall export revenue
by $32 billion, equal to 2 percent of projected GDP this year,
Reuters calculations show.
Australia is by far the world's biggest exporter of iron ore
and coal, commodities that helped it sidestep the worst of the
financial crisis.
But with its next biggest resource exports gold, oil and
gas also suffering price falls, as investors shun volatile
commodities and China's economic slowdown persists, Australia
risks an even harder ride next year.
The drop in commodity prices is also partly self-inflicted
as Australia's largest iron ore miners BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto lift output by millions of tonnes each year
after huge expansion programmes, creating a supply glut.
This has led to a 44 percent drop in iron prices so far this
year to near the weakest since 2009 of under $76 a tonne and
analysts say there is further to fall as supply increasingly
outstrips demand.
"The party's over for iron ore," said Mark Pervan, head of
commodity research at ANZ Bank, which this week cut its 2015
forecast to $78 a tonne from $101.
That's still higher than Citigroup's forecast of $65 a
tonne.
Despite record iron ore exports, up from around 465 million
tonnes to more than 650 million tonnes a year since 2011, the
price plunge would mean a $17 billion fall in the value of iron
ore shipments in 2014, Reuters calculations based on company,
government and pricing data show.
Considering a similar deterioration in coal markets, this
figure rises to $32.5 billion.
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey has warned that lower
commodity prices will hurt efforts to rein in a looming budget
deficit, but the picture will become clearer when the government
issues its mid-financial year fiscal outlook in December.
The deficit is already forecast at around A$50 billion ($43
billion) for 2013-2014, equivalent to 3 percent of GDP.
CURRENCY CUSHION
Some of the fall in mining exports will be cushioned by a
weakening Australian currency, which has lost more than 8
percent against the U.S. dollar since September. But with iron
ore and coal prices having both more than halved since 2011, the
jump in export volumes can only partially offset lower prices.
Falling iron ore prices are also squeezing margins of
smaller Australian producers, which do not enjoy the economies
of scale of the mega miners. But even if this part of the market
was suspended, it would account for only about 20 million tonnes
of annual exports, less than 3 percent of Australia's forecast
768 million tonnes next year, according to government data.
"The weak price environment for steel and steel making raw
materials lingers on and at this stage, the bell tolls for those
ferrous companies positioned high on the cost curve," ABN Amro
said in its current Quarterly Commodity Outlook.
In coal markets, Asian prices could fall further as miners
have kept output at high levels despite a slump in demand.
Australian thermal coal prices hit five-year lows of $62 per
tonne at the end of October.
(1 US dollar = 1.1609 Australian dollar)
(Additional reporting by James Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed
Davies)