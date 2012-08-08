* Acute shortfall at iron ore mines not as bad as some
forecasts-Fortescue
* BHP, Rio pull backs will free up more labor-Atlas
By James Regan
KALGOORLIE, Australia, Aug 8 An acute skills
shortage in the Australian iron ore sector, often blamed for
hindering new developments, was showing signs of easing, mining
executives said on Wednesday.
"We do see a cooling," Fortescue Metals Managing
Director Nev Power said on the sidelines of the Diggers and
Dealers mining conference. "That skills shortage has not
occurred to the extent people expected."
A shallow pool of trained mine workers has been cited by
mining companies as slowing the pace at which they could expand
to meet China's appetite for minerals.
A mining boom in Australia, now in its third year, has led
mining companies, including Fortescue, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto to warn of a looming shortage of skilled
workers that threatened to slow growth.
But easing economic growth in China this year and declining
iron ore prices are also leading companies such as BHP to
rethink expansion plans.
"If Rio Tinto and BHP are trimming projects then inevitably
that will take some heat out of the job market," Ken Brinsden,
managing director of Atlas Iron, said.
CRUCIAL INVESTMENT
Building an outer harbour at Port Hedland, one of
Australia's biggest iron ore ports, is one of the top three
projects BHP has outlined. The port development has long been
seen as the project most likely to go ahead, even as the company
pares spending in response to global uncertainty and shareholder
jitters.
The investment is crucial if BHP is to meet its target to
double iron ore production to 440 million tonnes a year.
But analysts have begun to question such mega-projects after
China's growth rate slowed to its slackest pace in more than
three years in the second quarter.
The outer harbour project will take eight years to complete,
and is likely to cost more than $20 billion. Once finished, it
would be able to handle 240 million tonnes of iron ore a year,
adding to the 220 million tonnes the company is targeting in an
inner-harbour expansion already under way.
Rio Tinto, the biggest employer in the Australian
iron ore belt, earlier on Wednesday posted a 22 percent decline
in first-half net earnings, citing falling commodities prices.
BHP is expected to see attributable profit excluding
exceptional items dropping to $16.9 billion, according to a
consensus of forecasts compiled by the company, from $21.7
billion a year ago.
"Across the sector, miners are facing increasing costs and
we are actively undertaking measures to tackle this challenge,"
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said after announcing the
profit drop.
While iron ore has tumbled to less than $117 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI, Fortescue's Power expects the price to recover
to as much as $150 a tonne in the next few months when Chinese
steel mills, key buyers, replenish inventories.
Power said Fortescue would nearly triple its annual
operating rate to 155 million tonnes next year from roughly 60
million tonnes as of June 30, 2012.
The company this week obtained $1.5 billion in debt
financing to help with its expansion plans.
"We're at the bottom point in the slowdown in the Chinese
economy," Power said
