By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Sept 13 A $246 billion pipeline of
planned mining investments in Australia is on increasingly shaky
ground, with nearly half already frozen or likely to be delayed,
as miners and lenders wrestle with high costs and sliding
revenue.
A sharp fall in iron ore and coal prices, driven by a
drop-off in demand from China, has caught many by surprise and
forced miners -- from the world's largest, BHP Billiton
, down to the smallest -- to review their investment
plans.
"Anyone who was expecting to bank a project at the levels we
were at about eight weeks ago had unrealistic expectations,"
said Michael Blakiston, a partner at law firm Gilbert+Tobin,
which advises miners and is a director of iron ore company
Sundance Resources.
The commodities rout has thrust Australia into a debate over
whether the mining boom is over and can no longer be relied on
to create jobs, power growth and raise tax revenue in a $1.4
trillion economy that has gone 21 years without a recession.
Dumping projects will mean millions of tonnes of future coal
and iron ore supplies are stripped from the world market, laying
the ground for a swifter price revival if Asian demand rebounds.
The $246 billion of planned projects is based on government
data on projects under study or awaiting approval and mining
expenditure estimated by bankers and lenders. It also includes
$40 billion of projects already halted by BHP.
According to project finance lenders, lawyers and analysts,
some of the major projects at risk include the $10 billion Roy
Hill iron ore mine, Xstrata's $6 billion Wandoan mine
and GVK Power & Infrastructure's $10 billion Alpha Coal mine.
They are in new mining areas, requiring huge investment on
railways and ports, which makes them tougher to fund.
The companies had planned to make investment commitments by
late 2012 or early 2013, but this looks in doubt as lenders
demand more equity and impose tighter terms, such as
requirements to hedge commodities prices.
Even top miners concede the days of ever rising prices,
which in the past eight years earned them record profits and
prompted $70 billion of Australian investment, look to be over.
Iron ore prices have slumped about a third since early July
to three-year lows below $90 a tonne and coal prices have
tumbled about a fifth this year to near two-year lows.
BHP last month shelved its Olympic Dam copper mine
expansion, its Outer Harbour iron ore expansion and its Peak
Downs coking coal expansion, together worth over $40 billion.
And debt-laden Fortescue Metals Group, which had
planned to triple iron ore output to 155 million tonnes a year
by mid-2013, slammed on the brakes last week, delaying nearly
half that expansion to save $1.6 billion.
MINING HUB GLOOM
"We are still bullish on lending but overall prepared to
lend less due to the softer prices," said a banker in the
mining hub of Perth, declining to be named due to client
confidentiality.
The government conceded last week it was worried about the
outlook for resources projects that are on the drawing board.
"In the immediate future, I've only got a couple in my mind
that could go to final investment decision over the next 12 to
18 months," Resources Minister Martin Ferguson told reporters.
Projects on the government's list include 33 iron ore
programmes with a combined capacity of 465 million tonnes,
equivalent to about a year of Australia's output. These include
the 40 million tonnes expansion deferred by Fortescue.
Also at risk are 73 coal projects with a combined capacity
of 522 million tonnes, 50 percent more than produced in 2011,
including those owned by India firms such as GVK Power &
Infrastructure. G V K Coal told Reuters it was confident
that its Alpha project was viable.
These were on the Australian Bureau of Resources and Energy
Economics' list of less advanced projects released in May, which
is due to be revised in November.
Many will need to be reviewed in light of weaker commodity
prices and capital costs inflated by labour shortages,
competition for equipment, rising energy costs, new taxes and
higher royalties, bankers and analysts said.
TYCOON'S PROJECT AT RISK
The biggest project seen at risk is the Roy Hill mine in
Western Australia's Pilbara region, which is targeting 55
million tonnes a year of iron ore output starting in 2014. The
project includes the construction of a new rail line.
A pet project of Australia's richest person, Gina Rinehart,
Roy Hill's financing is yet to be secured.
The mining heiress' Hancock Prospecting is reluctant to give
lenders a guarantee on completion and faces pressure to hedge
iron ore and foreign exchange exposure, Thomson Reuters
publication Project Finance International reported last week.
Key to keeping Roy Hill alive, is whether partners,
including POSCO, Japan's Marubeni and China Steel
Corp, decide to give the construction contract to
South Korea's POSCO. That could help attract funding from export
credit agency Korea Eximbank.
A Roy Hill spokesman did not respond to phone calls or
emails when sought for comment.
Bankers also say Xstrata's Wandoan thermal coal project in
Queensland, which could become Australia's biggest coal mine
producing 22 million tonnes a year, could be delayed, holding up
port and rail investments that other miners planned to use.
Xstrata says the mine is one of its top priorities and is
awaiting a state mining licence, which it expects in early 2013.
But adding to concerns, Xstrata this week said it was slashing
jobs at its Australian coal operations. [ I D:nL3E8KA17W]
"Feasibility studies into our Wandoan project continue, to
enable an investment decision once relevant approvals have been
completed and market conditions permit," Xstrata said.
Aquila Resources' $6 billion West Pilbara Iron Ore
project, another major new project, appears in limbo after the
firm failed to agree with its partner, investment firm ACMI, on
a new budget last week, designed to conserve cash.
Aquila officials were not available to comment, but the firm
said in a statement one partner may end up having to buy out the
other to settle the dispute. That means whoever ends up owning
it is likely to need time to find new funding.
IN CROSS-FIRE
Caught in the cross-fire are mining contractors who have
been reaping the benefits of $270 billion worth of resources
projects already under way, dominated by liquefied natural gas
developments in Queensland and Western Australia.
Up to now they have been able to pass on soaring costs for
labour, materials and equipment to resource firms, desperate to
get the best contractors signed on ahead of competing projects.
Now the tables are turning, with projects gradually getting
put on the back burner, freeing up labour and equipment.
Contractors have been quick to try to douse concern, but
investors have punished the shares of companies like Boart
Longyear, NRW Holdings and Calibre Group
, all major service providers to the miners.
NRW, whose shares have slumped 26 percent in the past month,
said it will lose A$100 million, or 8 percent, of revenue it had
expected in the year to June 2013 due to Fortescue's slowdown.
The Minerals Council of Australia says mining projects now
cost well above the global average, with iron ore projects,
excluding those at established mines in the Pilbara, costing up
to 75 percent more to build than mines offshore.
As projects get put on hold, a key driver for other parts of
the economy, from housing to engineering, will take a hit.
"We are particularly concerned about a mining-related shock
to the economy, because it is unclear to us that any other
sector would be able to pick up the slack in the short term,"
Credit Suisse strategist Atul Lele said in note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Klyne in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed
Davies)