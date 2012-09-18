(Repeats to more subscribers) Sept 18 Following are revised forecasts for production and exports of key Australian minerals and energy resources issued by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on Tuesday. 2011/12 2012/13 2012/13 Prev f'cast New f'cast IRON ORE (million tonnes) Production 509 527 526 Exports 463 510 509 Value (A$ bln) 62.79 66.94 53.16 Previous New f'cast METALLURGICAL COAL (Million tonnes) Production 146 164 164 Exports 142 161 160 Value (A$ bln) 30.31 29.68 25.99 AVERAGE CONTRACT PRICES 2012 2013 Prev New Prev New IRON ORE ($US/tonne) 136 126 131 101 Metallurgical coal 221 211 211 183 2011/12 2012/13 2012/13 Prev f'cast New f'cast THERMAL COAL (million tonnes) Production 222.9 244.3 246.1 Exports 158.4 179.3 181.1 Value (A$ bln) 17.12 19.02 2011/12 2012/13 2012/13 Prev F'cast New F'cast LNG Production (bln cubic m) 52.3 58.9 59.7 Exports (million tonnes) 19.25 23.26 23.26 Value (A$ bln) 12.01 16.04 16.27 For a link to the BREE report: www.bree.gov.au (Reporting by James Grubel in Canberra; Editing by Ed Davies)