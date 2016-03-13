(Repeats story published on Saturday; no changes to text)
SYDNEY, March 12 Australia's South32 Ltd
, the world biggest producer of manganese, has reached
an in-principle agreement with traditional indigenous land
owners at Groote Eylandt, in the Gulf of Carpentaria, over the
expansion of a mine there, a company spokeswoman said.
The expansion plan has not received the required government
approval, but a South32 spokeswoman told Reuters the plan could
extend the lifespan and expand the scale of Groote Eylandt's
GEMCO manganese mine, a joint venture in which South32 holds a
controlling 60 percent stake and Anglo American holds
the remaining 40 percent.
The support of the traditional land owners was a "key step"
on the way to final approval, the spokeswoman said.
The Australian newspaper reported on Saturday that the
traditional owners, represented by the Anindilyakwa Land
Council, last week gave their consent to the idea, which would
secure them future royalties.
"To me and my people, it's a good deal," Anindilyakwa
chairman Tony Wurramarrba told the paper, while expressing
reservations over the mine's destruction of his ancestral
country.
"When the first bulldozers came, the old people actually
cried," Wurramarrba was quoted as saying.
"Now we're addicted to royalties we haven't known what to do
with."
Australia's indigenous affairs minister, Nigel Scullion, who
must approve any formal deal between traditional owners and
South32 said in a statement that he welcomed the progress made
by the miner and the traditional owners in their negotiations.
He had yet to receive any agreement between the parties for his
approval.
