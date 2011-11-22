CANBERRA Nov 23 Australia's plans to impose a 30 percent tax on its booming iron ore and coal sectors cleared its biggest political hurdle when legislation was passed through parliament's lower house on Wednesday.

The vote is a major victory for Prime Minister Julia Gillard's Labor Party after 18 months of acrimonious debate that brought down former prime minister Kevin Rudd. Mining companies ran a public campaign against his original 40 percent tax plan.

Gillard wants the new tax on mining profits to pay for a company tax cut and boost pensions, helping to spread the benefits of Australia's resources boom to other parts of the economy struggling with the global downturn.

"This is a way in which all Australians share in the bounty of the mining boom," Treasurer Wayne Swan told parliament.

The legislation will now go to the upper house Senate in early 2012, where the government and the Greens have the numbers to ensure the bills are passed into law. The lower house voted 73-71 for the legislation.

The tax will start on July 1, 2012, and will raise A$7.7 billion ($7.8 billion) in its first two years, which will be earmarked to fund company tax breaks and compensate businesses for higher payments into compulsory worker pension funds.

The mining tax, being eyed by other resource nations in South America and Africa, is a key policy for Gillard, who struck a deal on the tax with global miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata in July 2010.

