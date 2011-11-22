CANBERRA Nov 23 Australia's plans to
impose a 30 percent tax on its booming iron ore and coal sectors
cleared its biggest political hurdle when legislation was passed
through parliament's lower house on Wednesday.
The vote is a major victory for Prime Minister Julia
Gillard's Labor Party after 18 months of acrimonious debate that
brought down former prime minister Kevin Rudd. Mining companies
ran a public campaign against his original 40 percent tax plan.
Gillard wants the new tax on mining profits to pay for a
company tax cut and boost pensions, helping to spread the
benefits of Australia's resources boom to other parts of the
economy struggling with the global downturn.
"This is a way in which all Australians share in the bounty
of the mining boom," Treasurer Wayne Swan told parliament.
The legislation will now go to the upper house Senate in
early 2012, where the government and the Greens have the numbers
to ensure the bills are passed into law. The lower house voted
73-71 for the legislation.
The tax will start on July 1, 2012, and will raise A$7.7
billion ($7.8 billion) in its first two years, which will be
earmarked to fund company tax breaks and compensate businesses
for higher payments into compulsory worker pension funds.
The mining tax, being eyed by other resource nations in
South America and Africa, is a key policy for Gillard, who
struck a deal on the tax with global miners BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Xstrata
in July 2010.
($1 = A$1.019)
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Paul Tait)