MELBOURNE, June 14 Australian magnate Clive
Palmer on Tuesday sued the administrators of his nickel business
for holding on to assets that he says belonged to the Queensland
Nickel operation when he took back management control of it in
March.
The Queensland Nickel operation went into voluntary
administration in January and let go of all its workers
following a collapse in nickel prices. Palmer took back control
in March with the aim of restarting operations later this year.
He alleges FTI Consulting's John Park and those who worked
with him on the Queensland Nickel administration diverted
Queensland Nickel Joint Venture funds and assets, including port
leases and cash in bank accounts.
The statement of claim, which was filed in the Supreme Court
of Queensland, said Palmer's companies QNI Resources and QNI
Metals are seeking compensation and damages if the assets are
not returned, but did not specify an amount.
Palmer said in a media release last month that he intended
to sue for A$1.2 billion ($887 million).
FTI Consulting declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Palmer had originally hoped to resume operations at the
35,000 tonnes-a-year nickel refinery in northeastern Australia
by the end of July, but the target is now the end of this year.
"We've got 40 people working there at the moment, and we're
making a lot of progress, and we'll continue to do that," Palmer
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The statement of claim said Queensland Nickel could not
operate without leases and contracts that the administrators
have retained.
($1 = 1.3523 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)