MELBOURNE, June 14 Australian magnate Clive Palmer on Tuesday sued the administrators of his nickel business for holding on to assets that he says belonged to the Queensland Nickel operation when he took back management control of it in March.

The Queensland Nickel operation went into voluntary administration in January and let go of all its workers following a collapse in nickel prices. Palmer took back control in March with the aim of restarting operations later this year.

He alleges FTI Consulting's John Park and those who worked with him on the Queensland Nickel administration diverted Queensland Nickel Joint Venture funds and assets, including port leases and cash in bank accounts.

The statement of claim, which was filed in the Supreme Court of Queensland, said Palmer's companies QNI Resources and QNI Metals are seeking compensation and damages if the assets are not returned, but did not specify an amount.

Palmer said in a media release last month that he intended to sue for A$1.2 billion ($887 million).

FTI Consulting declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Palmer had originally hoped to resume operations at the 35,000 tonnes-a-year nickel refinery in northeastern Australia by the end of July, but the target is now the end of this year.

"We've got 40 people working there at the moment, and we're making a lot of progress, and we'll continue to do that," Palmer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The statement of claim said Queensland Nickel could not operate without leases and contracts that the administrators have retained.

($1 = 1.3523 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)