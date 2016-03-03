(Repeat story published on Thursday)
* Australia's youngest billionaire Nathan Tinkler goes bust
* Tinkler rode Australian coal boom driven by Asian demand
* Private jets, horses, sports teams all gone
* Still owes hundreds of million in secured debt - filings
By James Regan
SYDNEY, March 3 Rags-to-riches coal baron Nathan
Tinkler, who rode the mining boom to become Australia's youngest
billionaire before losing it all when coal prices collapsed, has
been declared legally bankrupt after failing to pay off a
private jet.
The bankruptcy order comes 10 years after the 40-year-old
scraped together a A$1 million ($728,700) deposit for a rundown
coal mine that returned a profit of A$442 million 18 months
later.
At that time, coal was at the forefront of a boom in
Australian mining, with rising orders from fast-industrialising
Asia creating a rush of development and consolidation.
Tinkler quickly parlayed a series of audacious deals into a
fortune, far removed from his days as an apprentice at one of
BHP's coal mines, where he is said to have spent much of his
free time scouring share prices in newspapers.
He had toyed with the idea of going to university, but felt
he would "fail uni (university) the same way I did high school
I was just not cut out for hitting the books," according to a
biography by business writer Paddy Manning.
ASSET SALES
By 2012, the resources boom and Tinkler's fortune had begun
to unravel. As coal prices plummeted, Tinkler was forced to sell
an array of assets, including a beloved thoroughbred horse stud
as well as professional soccer and rugby teams based in the
gritty coal shipping town of Newcastle.
"To be honest, there aren't that many assets to chase
anymore," John Melluish, Tinkler's bankruptcy trustee told
Reuters. "There's not a lot there."
Tinkler still owes more than A$300 million to secured
creditors, including U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital and
investment bank Credit Suisse, according to statements to the
Australian Financial Security Authority and obtained by Reuters.
Both are owed more than A$160 million according to the
filing, made on Feb 25.
Tinkler told bankruptcy regulators he doesn't own a car and
has no retirement plan. He has with A$323,000 in credit card
debt and just A$2,000 in cash.
After splashing out big on sports cars, race horses and
homes in Hawaii, it was Tinkler's failure to come up with $2.25
million owed on a Dassault Falcon 900C private jet that tipped
him over the edge.
At one stage Tinkler was reported to be losing more than A$4
million a day on paper as coal prices tanked and shares in his
big stake in Whitehaven Coal plummeted.
A subsequent attempt to take Whitehaven private flopped and
he eventually had to surrender his Whitehaven stake to
creditors.
In December, Tinkler told Reuters he believed he could make
a comeback in coal, and said environmental opposition, as much
as low coal prices were hurting his chances.
"I've shown I can make money from coal once, and I hope I
can do it again," he said.
In October last year, Tinkler emerged as chief executive of
Australian Pacific Coal, which has agreed to acquire
the majority of a coal mine from Anglo American. He was
forced to step down four months later under Australian
regulations barring bankrupt individuals from holding corporate
directorships.
($1 = 1.3723 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)