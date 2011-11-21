CANBERRA Nov 21 A key Australian independent MP said on Monday he would back the government's plans to impose a 30 percent profits-based tax on miners, meaning Prime Minister Julia Gillard has enough support to push the controversial tax through parliament.

"I have agreed to support the Minerals Resource Rent Tax legislation, which I understand now gives the government the numbers to see the MRRT pass through the House of Representatives," Wilkie told reporters, adding the government had agreed to raise the threshold for when the tax kicks in for mining companies from A$50 million to A$75 million.

Two other independents earlier agreed to back the minority government on the mining tax, which is due to start on July 1, 2012, and is a key part of the government's plan to return its budget to surplus, as well as pay for a company tax break. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)