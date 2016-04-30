(Corrects name of regulator to AUSTRAC from AUSTRAL in last two
SYDNEY, April 29 Australia on Friday proposed
changes to simplify its anti money-laundering and terrorism
financing laws, notably extending the regulations to include
intermediaries and professions currently not required to report
suspicious transactions.
The 84 recommendations in a statutory review published on
Friday include extending the current anti-money laundering rules
to encompass accountants, lawyers, real estate agents and
dealers in high-value objects such as jewellery.
The global anti-money laundering body Financial Action Task
Force (FATF) last year found significant gaps in Australia's AML
framework, particularly in the regulation of professional
service providers such as lawyers and accountants, who are not
covered by existing rules.
Friday's recommendations would help bolster Australia's
compliance and enforcement and allow it to simplify its
anti-money laundering/counter terrorism financing
(AML/CTF)regulations to minimise red tape and duplication.
The reforms will be progressed in two stages to prevent
"regulatory fatigue," the Justice Minister Michael Keenan said
in the report.
Australian anti-money laundering regulator AUSTRAC welcomed
the recommendations.
"Better reporting practices from industry means we produce
better intelligence, which then helps national security, law
enforcement agencies and our partners in Government to
investigate and crack down on people doing the wrong thing,"
AUSTRAC CEO Paul Jevtovic said in a statement.
