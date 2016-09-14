By Nathan Lynch
| SYDNEY, Sept 14
SYDNEY, Sept 14 The Australian government is
reviving long-stalled plans to extend anti-money laundering and
counter-terrorist financing laws to capture lawyers,
accountants, real estate agents and jewellers, Justice Minister
Michael Keenan said.
The law reforms have been repeatedly shelved since mid-2007
after opposition from some of the affected sectors - most
notably the legal profession.
The first tranche of the anti-money laundering laws were put
in place a decade ago to compel banks, fund managers and casinos
to report the source of their money flows, but the anticipated
follow-up to cover other sectors did not eventuate.
The Australian government is preparing to release proposals
to the public for consultation.
"The first step in this process will be the release of
industry consultation papers by the Attorney General's
Department, which is expected to happen before the end of the
year," Keenan said in a statement.
The professions captured by the extended laws will have to
conduct a risk assessment on their businesses, develop a
compliance program, train staff, report suspicious transactions
and any cash payments over A$10,000 ($7,523.00).
Lawyers have long argued that the extension of the laws
could clash with their obligation to respect legal professional
privilege.
New Zealand has expedited the second phase of its anti-money
laundering regime in response to the revelations in the Panama
Papers.
The New Zealand government launched an accelerated
three-week consultation on the proposed extension of the laws,
which closes this week.
This article first appeared on Thomson Reuters' Regulatory
Intelligence platform at risk.thomsonreuters.com.
($1 = 1.3293 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nathan Lynch; Editing by Eric Meijer)