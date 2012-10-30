SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Sydney's Opera House and Bondi
Beach are amongst some of the iconic landmarks featuring in
Australia's first official Sydney Monopoly board game, but
Sydney Harbour scooped the title of most exclusive property.
"It has taken a while, we apologize for that, but as soon as
the opportunity came up, we grabbed it with both hands and we
wanted to get Sydney to the Monopoly market as soon as
possible," said Reid Herbert from the games manufacturer Winning
Moves on Tuesday, the day the board game was officially
launched.
Sydney Harbour now takes its place among other plum
properties, the equivalent of Boardwalk in the U.S. version and
Mayfair in the London edition.
"Sydney Harbour is highly regarded as one of the world's
finest harbours for its beauty ... which is also integral to the
Sydney Monopoly board," Herbert said in an earlier statement.
After deciding to make the game, the company in early 2012
called for public nominations for landmarks via Facebook. From a
flood of nominations 22 places from Sydney and the greater
Sydney area were selected.
"It was enlightening consulting with the public, who
resoundingly favoured our two famed harbour properties, the
Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House," Herbert added
in the statement.
Other destinations include Circular Quay, "national" surfing
beaches such as Manly and Cronulla, and Coogee Beach, a popular
swimming spot.
Additional Sydney twists include extra points for the best
float at the annual Sydney Mardi Gras, a gay pride celebration
attracting over 20,000 international visitors each year.
Monopoly is played in 111 countries and in 43 languages
around the world, the company said. The Sydney version is set to
go on sale from Nov. 1.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Elaine Lies)