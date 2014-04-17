* Habit of prepaying mortgages lessens housing risks
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 17 The adage "safe as houses" has
been an oxymoron since the global financial crisis. But it still
has a resonance for Australians who use their homes as a piggy
bank, salting away money by paying down their mortgages at a
breakneck pace.
It's a distinctive feature of the Australian housing market
that gives borrowers a vital buffer should the economy take a
turn for the worse. It is also a major reason policymakers have
been sanguine about a run-up in house prices that some worry
could morph into a bubble if left unchecked.
Speculative froth in property is not hard to find. A tiny 15
sq metre (161 sq ft) studio apartment in inner Sydney recently
went for A$220,000 ($205,800), or A$14,666 per sq metre - not
far off Manhattan heights.
Home prices are up almost 11 percent in the past year, and
15 percent for Sydney, when Australian homes are already ranked
among the most expensive on the planet by some measures.
Yet the talk of bubbles belie years of sober saving by
borrowers who have built up sizable equity in their homes by
paying down their mortgages at an accelerated pace.
"It's a huge advantage for the market," says Michael
Workman, a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank, who estimates
70 percent of borrowers across the four major local banks are
ahead on their mortgages by at least 10 months.
"To be a genuine threat, rising home prices need to be
driven by leverage, and that's just not happening while so many
are ahead on their debt."
Australia is unusual by global standards because around 85
percent of all mortgages are at variable rates and, unlike fixed
rate loans, there are no penalties to paying off early.
Banks do not automatically cut payments should official
interest rates fall, instead the borrower has the choice whether
to reduce their payments or not.
The system has proved so effective the International
Monetary Fund highlighted mortgage "pre-payments" as a distinct
advantage of the housing market when it gave the financial
system a clean bill of health earlier this year.
"Australia encourages the early repayment of mortgages by
not imposing penalties on households who pay down their
mortgage. Thus households could weather temporary shocks to
income or interest payment spikes," the IMF wrote.
Indeed, when interest rates dived in the wake of the global
financial crisis many homeowners decided it was prudent to run
down debt faster and chose to keep their payments up.
From 2008 to 2012, consumer surveys consistently showed that
around a quarter of all respondents considered paying down debt
the wisest form of saving.
The trend makes sense given the amount that can be saved
over the life of a loan. If, for instance, a borrower paid an
extra A$200 a month on a A$300,000 mortgage at 7 percent over 25
years, they would save A$76,000 in interest payments and be
mortgage-free almost 5 years sooner.
BUILDING EQUITY
The tactic has certainly been widespread. The Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) estimates that more than half of all
owner-occupiers and near 40 percent of investor owners are ahead
on their mortgage payments. In total, more than 40 percent have
a buffer greater than one year's payments.
Also popular have been mortgage offset accounts, where
households deposit cash which offsets their mortgage balance and
reduces interest payable. These currently hold around A$60
billion, having grown from almost nothing a decade ago.
As a result, the RBA estimates that the total mortgage buffer
in Australia has risen to almost 15 percent of outstanding
balances, equivalent to around 24 months of scheduled repayments
at current interest rates.
"This suggests that many households have considerable scope
to continue to meet their debt obligations even in the event of
a temporary spell of reduced income or unemployment," was the
central bank's conclusion in its latest overview of the
financial system.
It also means that Australians have an awful lot of equity
built up in their homes, so it would take a much larger fall in
home prices to put them in the red. While mortgage debt
outstanding amounts to A$1.3 trillion, the government
statistician puts the value of all homes at a cool A$5 trillion.
When ratings agency Fitch looked at A$180 billion of
Australian mortgages last year, it found just 0.5 percent of
them were in negative equity, while the loans accounted for just
57 percent of the value of the homes.
All of which stands in stark contrast to borrower behaviour
during the U.S. housing bubble, when many owners used their
homes as ATMs, withdrawing money through home equity loans or
cash out refinancing.
In 2005 alone, U.S. homeowners extracted $750 billion of
equity from their homes, according to the Federal Reserve. That
was up from just $106 billion in 1996.
Thus when prices started falling all too many were quickly
under water, with the homes worth less than the outstanding
mortgage. That was a major cause of the flood of foreclosures
that so blighted the housing market there.
In Australia, foreclosures have been vanishingly rare at
less than 0.1 percent of the housing stock, while the
non-performing share of banks' housing loan portfolios is just
0.6 percent.
"The culture here is use a home as a store of wealth," says
CBA's Workman. "Instead of taking equity out people use it to
trade up to a bigger home. It's a quirk that has served
Australia very well."
($1 = 1.0689 Australian Dollars)
