* Murdoch wages newspaper campaign to oust PM Rudd's Labor
Party
* Murdoch using old media to fight for interests in new
media space
* Rudd hires Obama social media campaign heavyweights
By Rob Taylor
SYDNEY, Aug 12 Australia's Prime Minister Kevin
Rudd is battling not only jaded voters in a bitter election
race, but the rancour of Rupert Murdoch, whose newspapers have
depicted Rudd as everything from a Nazi colonel to a thief
stealing the nation's savings.
The Australian-born Murdoch's crusade to oust Rudd in the
Sept. 7 general election has given rise to a heated social media
campaign inside a campaign, as Twitter, Facebook and
other digital platforms become the weapons used by some to try
to outflank Murdoch's "old media".
As the campaign kicked off last week, Murdoch's best-selling
Daily Telegraph tabloid urged readers to "Kick This Mob Out"
over a picture of Rudd at Parliament House.
In another front page from Murdoch's News Corp
stable, Rudd and top lieutenants were shown as the hapless Nazi
guards from the 1960s "Hogan's Heroes" television show, while
another greeted a high-profile recruit to Rudd and Labor's
centre-left cause with the headline "Send in the Clown".
In the finely poised western Sydney seat of Parramatta,
Julie Owens a member of parliament for Rudd's Labor party, says
the influence of the Murdoch press is hurting, with the
billionaire's papers having adopted an even more confrontational
stance than in past years.
"People aren't as aware of what we have done, and they can't
judge us as a government," says Owens. "They can only judge us
as a reality TV show - who is evil, who is bad, who is hard done
by - and that's what the news has become."
Exactly what Murdoch's motivations are have been much
debated.
Many people think Murdoch is using his 70 percent grip on
big-city newspaper sales to protect the dominance of his prized
cable TV investments from emerging digital media threats,
chiefly a publicly funded $34 billion super broadband network
championed by Rudd.
Murdoch lent credence to that theory, taking to Twitter to
criticise "Oz politics!" and question how the cross-continent
broadband - which the conservative opposition wants to scale
back in cost and scope - could be paid for in Australia's
AAA-rated but slowing economy.
"News Corp hates the government's National Broadband Network
(NBN). The company has formed a view that it poses a threat to
the business model of by far its most important asset in
Australia, the Foxtel cable TV monopoly," wrote columnist Paul
Sheehan for the rival Fairfax newspaper group.
Telecommunications analysts don't doubt Labor's NBN, rolling
fibre cable into almost every home, threatens Murdoch's most
important Australian asset, Foxtel, jointly owned with phone
giant Telstra and near unchallenged in pay TV.
"Broadband, in general, undermines the business model that
Foxtel and others have, where you have to buy a package of
programmes that you don't want, and 90 percent of which is
rubbish," said telecommunications analyst Paul Budde.
But the 82-year-old, who has earned the nickname the "Sun
king", also appears to be favouring conservative politics as he
has done in Britain and the United States, while reinvigorating
an Australian political war that dates back as far as 1975 and
the dismissal of then Labor prime minister Gough Whitlam.
Back then, Murdoch oversaw coverage that was seemingly so
one-sided in favour of opposition conservatives, and
controversial, that his own journalists went on strike.
Rudd has also fought battles with Murdoch's papers over
ultimately false accusations of political favours supposedly
done in 2009 for a car dealer friend, and again over ill-fated
attempts to tighten Australian media regulation following phone
hacking scandals in Britain.
THE SOCIAL NETWORK
Rudd has responded to the Murdoch push against him with a
heavy reliance on social media, including announcing the start
of the election campaign over Twitter, where he regularly
messages and posts photos.
Labor has recruited three digital media heavyweights from
U.S. President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign team, including
British spoof video expert Matthew McGregor and Tom McMahon,
dubbed Obama's "digital attack dog".
McGregor has helped create slick "What we do now" videos,
calling for volunteers and telling digital savvy voters that
"right now, it's 50/50" and "stopping Tony Abbott starts now".
Abbott is the opposition leader hoping to replace Rudd as
prime minister.
Although all parties are using social media extensively, Ed
Husic, Rudd's broadband minister, says the new platforms were
helping counter the impact of the Murdoch media.
"Social media has been transformational, it's enormously
positive. It's allowed MPs to talk about issues of importance to
them and their communities that it has been difficult to do so
previously," Husic said while campaigning in his western Sydney
electorate.
Which approach works best may be decided on Sept. 7, but a
week into the campaign, support for Labor is slipping,
especially in Sydney's crucial western outer fringes, where the
slowing economy, jobs and immigration are flashpoint issues.
The conservative opposition led by Abbott has picked up two
points since the campaign began in earnest, according to the
latest opinion poll from Neilsen in Fairfax newspapers,
mirroring other major surveys.
However, there is also a sense that neither the political
parties, nor those like Murdoch agitating on the sidelines, are
getting through to many voters, by new media or old, with some
analysts tipping a record protest vote despite Australia's
compulsory voting system.
"I don't like Rudd, to be honest. But frankly people out
here are sick to death of politics and we don't trust any of
them anymore," said Jim Baker, 86, grabbing a bite at a
fast-food restaurant near hard-scrabble western Blacktown.
"I have the Telegraph here, but I don't take much notice of
the front. I just flick the pages until I'm past the first eight
pages or so, past the politics."