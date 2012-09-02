MELBOURNE, Sept 3 Lachlan Murdoch has bought the
remaining 50 percent of Australian radio network DMG Radio
Australia he did not already own, three years after he first
bought into the joint venture company.
Radio advertising remains one of the few bright spots in the
Australian media landscape, with newspapers and television
suffering from a steep slide in revenues that has slashed
profits and forced several billion dollars' worth of writedowns
in the reporting season just ended.
Murdoch, the chairman of DMG Radio which has a network of
nine stations in Sydney, Melbourne and other capital cities,
said the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation had doubled since November 2009.
"The IRR (internal rate of return) on our initial investment
is more than 60 percent," Murdoch said in a statement.
Murdoch did not disclose the price his investment firm
Illyria paid to buy the 50 percent stake from British newspaper
publisher Daily Mail and General Trust, but The
Australian newspaper reported the amount paid was about A$100
million ($103 million).
Speculation earlier this year suggested Lachlan Murdoch, the
eldest son of Rupert Murdoch, could return to an executive role
with News Corp, but Rupert Murdoch dismissed that as
"highly unlikely" as Lachlan was focusing on his business
interests in Australia.
Lachlan Murdoch also owns 9 percent and is chairman of
Australia's third-ranked TV network, Ten Network Holdings Ltd
, which was forced into a heavily discounted capital
raising in June amid an advertising downturn. He remains a
director of News Corp.