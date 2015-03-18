(Adds outlook, CEO comment, shares)

SYDNEY, March 19 Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia's No. 1 department store by sales, said first half net profit fell 23.1 percent while "challenging" trading conditions prompted an earnings downgrade for the full year.

Net profit for the 26 weeks to Jan. 24 was A$62.2 million ($48.16 million) compared with A$80.8 million for the same period last year and worse than the A$71.5 million average forecast from two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

In the face of intensifying competition from online shopping and foreign fast-fashion apparel retailers, Myer now expects second half gross profit margins to shrink 15-30 basis points compared with a year ago and full-year net profit of A$75-80 million, excluding one-off costs, compared with A$98.5 million a year ago.

Myer, which a year ago lost a bidding war for rival David Jones to South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd, has since been under pressure to explain how it can grow sales as brick and mortar retailers lose business to online and global chains such as Zara owner Inditex and H&M.

Adding to that challenge, the retailer's shares earlier this month fell sharply after it unexpectedly announced that its high profile chief executive officer, Bernie Brookes, was quitting after nine years.

On Thursday, new CEO Richard Umbers said he expected the company's new strategy to help earnings recover.

"We acknowledge that in recent years, cost growth has outpaced sales growth, and profits have declined," Umbers said in a statement.

"Our new strategy to bring the love of shopping to life will be guided by a clear vision and a plan to win back market share, to respond faster to change and deliver a sustainable recovery in earnings."

Myer shares are yet to trade over the A$4.10 they were sold for by private equity owners TPG Capital Management LP and Blum Capital in a 2009 initial public offering. On Wednesday, they closed down 2 percent at A$1.53 while the broader market ended flat. ($1 = 1.2915 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese and Ken Wills)