* Full year profit seen at A$75-80 mln vs A$98.5 mln a year
ago
* H1 net A$62.2 mln vs A$71.5 mln consensus
* Shares tumble 9 pct but are up 1 pct for year to date
* Not yet considering store closures - CEO
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, March 19 Australia's Myer Holdings Ltd
said annual profit may fall by nearly a quarter for a
fifth year of earnings decline, acknowledging it needed to
become more relevant to customers who are turning to online
shopping and to foreign fast-fashion chains.
Shares in the department store operator, which has just seen
a change in management after its CEO and chief financial officer
stepped down this month, tumbled 9 percent on the news.
New chief executive Richard Umbers, who has picked up the
reins on a strategic review that was already underway, must now
work out how to attract younger customers while making sure that
higher costs do not eat too much further into earnings.
Myer said its expects annual net profit to come in between
A$75 million and A$80 million ($58-62 million) excluding one-off
costs, compared with A$98.5 million a year ago.
Profit for the half year to Jan. 24 slid 23 percent to
A$62.2 million, below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate
of A$71.5 million, hurt as costs for store refurbishments and to
improve its brand rose.
Some analysts have suggested that Myer should close some
underperforming stores but Umbers, who joined the company only
six months ago as chief information and supply chain officer,
said Myer was not considering that yet. Umbers was previously an
executive general manager at Australia Post.
"There is a point where we have to address underperforming
assets in some way to protect the long-term interest of our
shareholders and the business," he said in a call with
reporters.
"If that ultimately results in store closures so be it. But
we certainly have the obligation to make sure that we've tested
all opportunities before we come to that conclusion."
Myers shares were down 9 percent at A$1.39 after having
falling as much as 13 percent in early trade. They are down 1
percent for the year to date.
"You'd probably see some sort of potential writedowns, some
sort of negative comment associated with Umbers' transition,"
said Romano Sala Tenna, portfolio manager at Katana Asset
Management, adding that a new CEO had made the stock potentially
attractive.
"It has moved up a notch in our watchlist, it gets more
interesting."
($1 = 1.2915 Australian dollars)
