* Full year profit seen at A$75-80 mln vs A$98.5 mln a year ago

* H1 net A$62.2 mln vs A$71.5 mln consensus

* Shares tumble 9 pct but are up 1 pct for year to date

* Not yet considering store closures - CEO (Recasts and adds comments from CEO, fund manager )

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, March 19 Australia's Myer Holdings Ltd said annual profit may fall by nearly a quarter for a fifth year of earnings decline, acknowledging it needed to become more relevant to customers who are turning to online shopping and to foreign fast-fashion chains.

Shares in the department store operator, which has just seen a change in management after its CEO and chief financial officer stepped down this month, tumbled 9 percent on the news.

New chief executive Richard Umbers, who has picked up the reins on a strategic review that was already underway, must now work out how to attract younger customers while making sure that higher costs do not eat too much further into earnings.

Myer said its expects annual net profit to come in between A$75 million and A$80 million ($58-62 million) excluding one-off costs, compared with A$98.5 million a year ago.

Profit for the half year to Jan. 24 slid 23 percent to A$62.2 million, below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of A$71.5 million, hurt as costs for store refurbishments and to improve its brand rose.

Some analysts have suggested that Myer should close some underperforming stores but Umbers, who joined the company only six months ago as chief information and supply chain officer, said Myer was not considering that yet. Umbers was previously an executive general manager at Australia Post.

"There is a point where we have to address underperforming assets in some way to protect the long-term interest of our shareholders and the business," he said in a call with reporters.

"If that ultimately results in store closures so be it. But we certainly have the obligation to make sure that we've tested all opportunities before we come to that conclusion."

Myers shares were down 9 percent at A$1.39 after having falling as much as 13 percent in early trade. They are down 1 percent for the year to date.

"You'd probably see some sort of potential writedowns, some sort of negative comment associated with Umbers' transition," said Romano Sala Tenna, portfolio manager at Katana Asset Management, adding that a new CEO had made the stock potentially attractive.

"It has moved up a notch in our watchlist, it gets more interesting." ($1 = 1.2915 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)