Sri Lankan shares hit more than 6-mth closing high
COLOMBO, April 20 Sri Lankan shares hit a more than six-month closing high on Thursday as retail investors too joined a market rally led by heavy foreign buying over the last 20 sessions.
SYDNEY, April 3 National Australia Bank Ltd , the country's fourth largest by market capitalisation, on Thursday announced the surprise retirement of chief executive Cameron Clyne, replacing him with the head of the group's New Zealand operations.
Andrew Thorburn, a former executive at rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia who joined NAB in 2005, will take over on Aug. 1, NAB Chairman Michael Chaney said in a statement.
"Cameron took over as CEO during the global financial crisis and developed an effective strategy to steer the bank through a challenging period during which it has undergone significant cultural and structural change," Chaney said. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)
COLOMBO, April 20 Sri Lankan shares hit a more than six-month closing high on Thursday as retail investors too joined a market rally led by heavy foreign buying over the last 20 sessions.
(Adds table, background) BRASILIA, April 20 Brazil's inflation rate fell more than expected in mid-April and undershot the government's target for the first time since 2010, government data showed on Thursday. Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index rose 4.41 percent in the 12 months through mid-April, slowing from an increase of 4.73 percent in the year through mid-March, statistics agency IBGE said. Prices had been expected to rise 4.49 percent, according to