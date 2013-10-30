SYDNEY Oct 31 National Australia Bank Ltd
posted a 9.3 percent rise in full-year cash earnings on
Thursday, beating analysts forecasts on higher earnings from all
its banking businesses.
NAB, Australia's top lender by assets, reported a record
full year cash profit of A$5.9 billion ($5.60 billion) compared
with A$5.4 billion a year ago.
That was ahead of expectations of A$5.8 billion, according
to a consensus forecast from three analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash items, are
closely watched by investors.
($1 = 1.0537 Australian dollars)
