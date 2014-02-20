SYDNEY Feb 20 National Australia Bank Ltd , the country's top lender by assets, on Friday posted record first-quarter cash earnings as bad debts fell by a quarter, outweighing tighter lending margins.

NAB said unaudited cash profit rose 7 percent to A$1.55 billion ($1.39 billion) for the three months to December 31, compared with A$1.45 billion a year ago.

Cash profits, which exclude one-offs, non-cash accounting items and investment gains or losses, are the most closely watched by investors.

$1 = 1.1134 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)