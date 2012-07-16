CANBERRA, July 16 Australia's navy is seeking
not only to rules the waves but to harness them, too, signing a
power supply deal for its largest base with cutting-edge wave
energy company Carnegie Wave, Carnegie said on Monday.
Carnegie Wave has completed the first stage of its project
based in Perth, the capital of Western Australia state, and
expects to supply all the electricity generated from the project
to the base, HMAS Stirling, from the end of 2013, the company
said in a statement.
Shares in Carnegie Wave, which also has a wave energy
operation in Ireland, surged 34 percent to 5.1 Australian cents
on the news.
Submerged buoys use wave energy to pump pressurised water to
onshore turbines, generating electricity.
The company won a A$10 million ($10.2 million) grant earlier
this year from Prime Minister Julia Gillard's government, which
is keen to promote clean energy investment.
"I am very pleased that we've been able to support the
development of this world-leading technology ... through a new
relationship between Carnegie Wave and our defence force,"
Gillard told reporters in announcing the deal in Perth.
HMAS Stirling is named for a British Royal Navy captain who
established the first European settlement in Western Australia
in 1829.