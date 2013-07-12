PERTH, July 12 Workers at Australia's Newcastle
port, the world's largest thermal coal export facility, plan to
hold another round of rolling strikes next week in a continuing
standoff around proposed changes to their employment contract.
Workers have been striking intermittently since May, but the
labour actions have hit during a time of falling demand for coal
and have not had much of an impact on prices, which have tumbled
more than 10 percent since the stoppages began.
The globalCOAL weekly index closed at $77.04 per tonne
last Friday, the lowest reading for the benchmark
since November 2009.
"If there's any deterioration in (exports) it's basically
due to (lower) demand," Port Waratah spokesman Paul Chamberlin
said, acknowledging that it is likely to fall short of its 110
million tonne target for exports in 2013.
Port Waratah Coal Services (PWCS), which operates the
Newcastle port facility, denied that the strikes have cut export
volumes, although said they have slowed loading at one terminal.
About 220 union workers began rolling strikes ranging from
four to eight hours long on Thursday and will continue to hold
stoppages through next Thursday.
The union will meet again with PWCS next Tuesday to discuss
the disagreement over dispute procedures, which the port
operator is seeking to change.
Port Waratah is partially owned by Rio Tinto
subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries.