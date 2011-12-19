SYDNEY Dec 19 Australia's Newcrest Mining , the world's third-largest gold producer, on Monday cut its full-year output guidance by around 6 percent, citing disruptions and lower grade ore at mines in Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Newcrest said it now expects to produce 2.43 million to 2.55 million ounces of gold in the 2011/12 financial year versus higher guidance in August.

Output in the quarter to Dec. 31 was likely to be between 575,000 and 585,000 ounces, it also said.

The yield from the company's flagship Lihir Island mine in Papua New Guinea would fall 100,000 ounces under budget in part because of heavy rains at the mine site, it said in a statement.

"It is unlikely this production will be recovered during the remainder of this financial year," Newcrest said.

Production at its Telfer mine -- one of the biggest in Australia -- would fall short by about 50,000 tonnes because the ore contained less gold than originally believed, according to the company

Another Australian mine, Cadia Valley, will lose 30,000 ounces because of ground slippage at the mine, made worse by rains, it said.

Full-year guidance for production of copper, mined as a by-product of gold, remained unchanged at 75,000 to 85,000 tonnes, according to the company. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)