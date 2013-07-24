SYDNEY, July 25 Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd
, the world's third biggest gold producer, is
forecasting a flat year of gold output as it cuts operating
costs, joining other miners bracing for weaker bullion markets.
Newcrest, which expects to take up to $6 billion in
writedowns in fiscal 2013/14 and forego a final dividend because
of a weak gold market, also said current-quarter production
would fall short of the same period a year ago.
In the 12 months ending June 30, 2014, the company is
forecasting gold output of 2.0-2.3 million ounces. This compares
with 2.1 million ounces mined in the fiscal year just ended.
The 2012/13 output was within the company's March guidance
of 2.0-2.15 million ounces.
Newcrest is suspending its highest cost production across
all its mines, planning to spend less on exploration and reduce
its payroll to save cash.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)