SYDNEY, July 25 Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd , the world's third biggest gold producer, is forecasting a flat year of gold output as it cuts operating costs, joining other miners bracing for weaker bullion markets.

Newcrest, which expects to take up to $6 billion in writedowns in fiscal 2013/14 and forego a final dividend because of a weak gold market, also said current-quarter production would fall short of the same period a year ago.

In the 12 months ending June 30, 2014, the company is forecasting gold output of 2.0-2.3 million ounces. This compares with 2.1 million ounces mined in the fiscal year just ended.

The 2012/13 output was within the company's March guidance of 2.0-2.15 million ounces.

Newcrest is suspending its highest cost production across all its mines, planning to spend less on exploration and reduce its payroll to save cash. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)