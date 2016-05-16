(Repeat story published on Monday)
By Colin Packham and Rebecca Howard
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 16 Australia milk
production will fall during the 2016/17 season after processors
in the world's fourth largest exporter slashed prices paid to
suppliers, forcing farmers to slaughter cattle, analysts said on
Monday.
Global milk prices have tumbled 60 percent since early 2014,
due to a global supply glut, and lower Australian production may
alleviate some pressure, said analysts.
The world's largest dairy exporter Fonterra Co-operative
Group Ltd and the listed arm of Australia's biggest
milk processor Murray Goulburn cut farm gate prices by
up to 15 percent in the past few weeks, as global production
growth offset sluggish demand increases.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is
examining the timing and notice of the cuts, exposing both to
fines of A$1.1 million if found guilty of misleading conduct or
elements of unconscionable conduct.
"Having the price cut at the eleventh hour is particularly
disappointing, it is unprofessional," said Stuart Crosthwaite, a
dairy farmer from the southern state of Victoria, who supplies
Murray Goulburn and plans to slaughter some of his herd.
Analysts expect the national dairy herd of 1.74 million head
to fall due to the price cuts, but by how much is still
uncertain, with milk production set to fall below the official
9.8 billion litres forecast in March.
"With lower farm-gate prices, I would expect to see a
further increase in cull rate of less productive dairy cattle,"
said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia
Bank.
However, Australia's dairy farmers are likely to weather the
price cuts due to record prices last season, which has enabled
them to repay debt rather than expansion, said analysts.
"Farmers are better placed to withstand events like this
than they have been in the past," said Michael Harvey, senior
analyst, Dairy at Rabobank.
Australian dairy production is worth A$2.4 billion, but
accounts for only about 2 percent of global milk and
approximately 7 percent of all dairy exports, industry body
Dairy Australia estimates.
In contrast, the world's largest dairy exporter New Zealand
is expected to see some gains in farm-gate prices. But
production is likely to remain flat after farmers culled large
numbers of cattle last season.
Four economists polled by Reuters expect Fonterra to pay its
farmers between NZ$4.50 - NZ$5.00 per kilo of milk solids in the
2016/17 season, up from the previous season's NZ$3.90 per kilo.
Fonterra is due to announce its forecast at the end of May.
Fonterra said on Monday it would make an early dividend
payment to help its struggling New Zealand farmers, with 85
percent of country's farms operating at a financial loss.
"It gives them cash earlier. It is not necessary more cash
than would have otherwise been the case, but it certainly helps
the cash flow," said Doug Steel, BNZ Senior Economist.
($1 = 1.4784 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 1.3725 Australian dollars)
