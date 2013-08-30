(Repeats to media clients, no change to text)
* $8.9 billion seen raised through IPOs in 2013
* Risk that good environment for listings may not last
* Federal Reserve's moves on stimulus seen as key
By Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Aug 30 Australia and New Zealand's
initial public offering market is set to return to levels not
seen since the global financial crisis almost killed it
stone-dead, with listings expected to rise five-fold this year
compared to 2012.
Bankers say successful recent deals, attractive company
valuations and upbeat earnings seasons are contributing to a
surge in IPOs on both sides of the Tasman Sea, offering new
opportunities for investors and underwriters in an otherwise
bleak period for Asian listings.
"The market's at a good level for people to do deals, to
sell new companies, and it's also at a level where investors are
looking for value," said Campbell Lobb, Credit Suisse vice
chairman of investment banking in Australia.
IPOs worth $8.9 billion are expected in Australia and New
Zealand this year, from a mere $1.6 billion last year and at the
highest level since 2005 when the market swallowed deals worth
$11.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
IPO volumes for the Asia-Pacific region, by comparison, have
tumbled 32 percent so far this year to $18.7 billion, thanks
mostly to a steep decline in Malaysian offerings and the lack of
deals in mainland China where regulators have frozen approvals.
Relatively high market valuations in Australia and New
Zealand, meanwhile, are giving vendors room to offer assets at
competitive prices while ensuring a good return on their
investments. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is
trading at a price earnings multiple of 16.77 times and New
Zealand's NZX 50 index is at 17.55 times, compared with
the Hang Seng in Hong Kong at 9.99 times.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is trading near five-year highs
while the NZX 50 has risen close to record territory. Investors
in both countries are hunting for value.
New Zealand's IPO market is the standout, driven by
government privatisations as it seeks to restore its budget
surplus.
May's NZ$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion) Mighty River Power Ltd
IPO will be followed in November with Meridian Energy
Ltd IPO-MEL.NZ, which could raise some NZ$3.2 billion in what
would be the country's largest IPO. Those sales have been
supplemented by petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd, making
2013 a record year for IPOs in the country.
Meridian is seen as offering international investors a play
on the nation's robust economy. But given its size it is also
expected to be priced at a discount to attract investors, since
big initial public offerings can be priced a bit more cheaply to
entice enough investors. That could make it difficult for other
offerings to compete, market watchers say.
In Australia, deals like in-vitro fertilisation business
Virtus Health Ltd, which has seen its share price jump
19.2 percent since listing on June 11, have whetted investors'
appetite for new stocks.
Among the deals in the pipeline, Australian media and
entertainment company Nine Entertainment Co. Pty Ltd
IPO-NEL.AX is expected to raise around $1.1 billion and online
foreign exchange provider OzForex around $540 million. Nine
Entertainment and OzForex declined to comment.
EYES ON FED, CHINA
Even so, analysts warn the desire for new issues may wane
given predictions of market turbulence if the Federal Reserve
eases off on its stimulus programme in the coming months.
Slower-than-expected growth in China, Australia's biggest
trading partner, also could throw a spanner in the works.
"You will start to find that liquidity that's in the market,
which is what an IPO needs, will start to dry up," said Evan
Lucas, a Melbourne-based market strategist at financial spread
betting company IG. "The company that is coming online has to be
incredibly enticing to actually therefore win out."
Underscoring the risks, diversified funds manager Centuria
Capital Ltd on Tuesday scrapped its planned listing of
the Centuria Property Trust due to insufficient demand.
Nonetheless, bankers predict more deals to come, including
credit checking company Veda Group and insurer Genworth
Financial Inc's Australian enterprise. Veda Group
declined to comment.
Genworth has said it was targeting the fourth quarter of
2013 or later for an IPO of up to 40 percent of its Australian
mortgage insurance business. The company postponed a planned
Australian IPO in May 2012 after a loss in the first quarter of
that year.
"Overall, the Australian IPO market has seen some
improvement but uncertainty regarding recent outlooks in the
mining sector and from China make us cautious," Genworth chief
executive Thomas McInerney said in a call with analysts in July.
The timing of deals will be crucial if issuers are to avoid
market volatility, a major negative for IPOs, resulting from
uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will call an end
to easy money in the United States.
"You don't like to buy ... when things go down, and in
volatile markets the chance of having that happen is probably
greater and when it does happen, it's probably larger," said
Sean Walsh, head of Equity Capital Markets for Goldman Sachs in
Australia.
The market has been "moving along quite nicely" since the
Fed promised there would be no sudden end to its bond-buying
programme, he said. Investors will closely watch the Fed meeting
in September for signs the U.S. central bank could start reining
in its stimulus programme, market watchers say.
For now, better than expected reporting seasons in Australia
and New Zealand have helped feed company valuations, bankers
say, giving potential vendors confidence and investors an
incentive to look favourably at new listings.
"Often they'll find better value in an IPO rather than
something they are starting to feel is expensive, such as the
existing listed market," said Lobb at Credit Suisse.
($1 = 1.2821 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Jackie Range; Additional reporting by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)