SYDNEY, March 7 Australia's Ravensthorpe
nickel mine, shut down in 2009 because of low metals prices,
will yield between 33,000 and 36,000 tonnes of nickel in 2012
after resuming commercial production, First Quantum Minerals Ltd
said on Wednesday.
At that rate, Ravensthorpe would be on par with Glencore
International Plc's Murrin Murrin nickel
project, Australia's No.2 producer.
Ravensthorpe resumed commercial operations in late December
last year following recommissioning work by Canada-based First
Quantum Minerals Ltd, which bought the mine from BHP
Billiton Ltd .
First Quantum paid $340 million for Ravensthorpe, a fraction
of the $2.2 billion BHP Billiton spent on initial development.
BHP idled the project in 2009 after nickel prices dropped to
less than half of the current price of about $18,800 per tonne
($8.52 per pound) as the global financial crisis
crippled commodities demand.
Nickel -- priced universally in U.S. dollars -- peaked at
just under $29,500 per tonne ($13.38 per pound) in 2011 and
prices have largely been on a downslope since.
BHP Billiton continues to mine nickel from older operations
in Australia at an annualised rate of about 100,000 tonnes,
making it the country's No.1 supplier of the metal, chiefly used
in stainless steel manufacturing.
Last month, BHP Billiton moved to reduce mine production by
30 percent at its large Mount Keith nickel mine in Western
Australia state, and eliminate about 150 jobs in response to
soft demand.
Ravensthorpe was designed by BHP Billiton to supply about
55,000 tonnes of nickel annually, or about 3 percent of global
capacity, but never came near that rate before closing.
Ravensthorpe was expected to produce between 33,000 and
36,000 tonnes of nickel in 2012, and an average of 39,000 tonnes
for the first five years, First Quantum said.
Global demand for nickel is about 1.5 million tonnes per
year, according to industry data.