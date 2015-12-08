(Adds Palmer comment)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE Dec 8 Australian mining magnate Clive
Palmer said on Tuesday his Queensland Nickel refinery in
Australia was seeking "minimal" government assistance to avert
closure of the plant, hit by weak metals prices.
The businessman turned politician warned that the loss of
the refinery would have serious consequences for the region
around the city of Townsville in Queensland state, placing some
1,600 jobs in jeopardy.
The call for assistance from the Queensland state
treasurer's office comes a day after Palmer lost a bid to secure
a $48 million advance from China's CITIC Ltd in a West
Australian court as part of an unrelated dispute over iron ore,
having argued the funds were urgently needed for the Queensland
business.
Earlier on Tuesday, Queensland Nickel Managing Director
Clive Mensink, Palmer's nephew, said the refinery was not
seeking cash, but wanted a guarantee on a short-term basis
secured by more than a billion dollars of assets.
A spokesman for the state treasurer, Curtis Pitt, said the
state government had already been seeking a meeting with Palmer
over the future of the refinery and had estalished an
independent commission to look into the matter.
Executives from the refinery met with Pitt, where talks were
aimed at obtaining access to the financial and other records of
the privately held refinery.
"The (Queensland) government is not in the business of
corporate welfare or bailing out private companies because that
would set a very bad precedent for resource companies," a
spokesman for the treasurer said.
CITIC bought the rights to its Sino Iron project from
Palmer's company Mineralogy for $415 million in 2006 and agreed
to pay royalties once production started, but the two companies
have been fighting a series of court cases over how much is
owed.
Mineralogy's lawyer said during the court hearing that
Australia's four major banks and Suncorp had rejected requests
for a loan for Queensland Nickel.
Queensland Nickel is one of Australia's biggest nickel
refineries with a capacity of 35,000 tonnes a year.
A slump in the nickel price from nearly $30,000 a
tonne in early 2011 to less than $9,000 a tonne amid a mounting
supply glut has put pressure on many producers of the metal,
which is used to make stainless steel.
